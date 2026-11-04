Nearly 20 years ago, parked outside my daughter’s pre-school waiting to pick her up and head home for the day, I watched her and several of her friends chase each other around the school’s dirt playground, which was positioned beneath several tall trees. I wrote in my journal what I saw:

Beneath the trees the children play

surrounded by the swirl of leaves.

They waste another careless day

spending time doing as they please.

The iambic rhythm and easy rhyme didn’t immediately lead to anything productive. It mostly just felt like a 40-something year old man resenting the carefree joy of 4 and 5 year olds. But I tell my students to never throw anything out, so I left the lines in my journal. And when I started a new journal, I copied them into it, and when I filled that journal, I copied them into the next new one, and so on for another 15 years.

When I copy lines from one journal into a new one, I try again to do something with them, but I was never happy with my attempts to use these particular lines until finally, in my 60s, as I copied them one more time into a new journal, another line came to me:

They do not need to know

that though their days go slow,

they go.

That changed the tone of the original lines completely, from one of resentment to concern, to wanting to protect innocence from the frightful realities of mortality just a little bit longer. It also took me back to one of my oldest memories, my great-grandfather’s funeral, where my brother, three cousins, and myself all dressed in black pants, nice shirts, and shiny shoes were playing on a dirt-covered playground while my grandmother watched and scolded us disapprovingly. I would have been 4 or 5 years old, my brother and cousins all 5 or 6.

Part of me wants to believe that my grandfather stood next to my grandmother at that moment and spoke some of the words of this poem to her to save us from her scolding. But I can’t be certain I remember it exactly right, and I suspect that I was just projecting my own much older perspective into that memory and saying those words to anyone who might criticize a child’s guileless play in a similar situation.

Either way, the recurrence of the “ay” rhyme in “days” and the repeated long “o” rhymes in the new lines and the cyclical structure and theme and the general length and tone all made me think this echoed the general feel of two favorite poems that happened to be rondeaus, John McRae’s “In Flanders Field,” and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s “We Wear the Mask.”

I immediately set about the task of trying to make it work as a rondeau, a form similar to the villanelle in that it is built upon just two rhymes, in this case stretched across 15 lines. Also like a villanelle, the rondeau involves repetition, specifically the repetition of part of a line at the beginning and end of the poem and at the end of the second stanza. Rondeaus are not particularly popular forms for poetry these days, understandable perhaps given how formal they sound, but there are times, as the Dickinson poem from which I borrowed the title of this essay suggests, when such formality suits the tone of the situation pretty well, as I hope I does it does in this one.

Churchyard Playground, Cokesbury SC

Beneath the trees the children play

surrounded by the swirl of leaves.

They waste another careless day

spending time doing as they please,

unafraid what things may fall away.

Please do not scold, please nothing say

of the loss that we feel today.

Such knowledge will fill no need

for those beneath the trees

Leave them to it! Let them play!

Give them peace at least another day.

They do not need to know that though their days

go slow, they go. Don’t make them see

that days will come when they will be

still beneath the trees.