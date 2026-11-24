Washington — Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is calling on Americans to support local businesses by “Shopping Small” on Small Business Saturday®, November 28. Founded by American Express (NYSE: AXP) in 2010 and now co-sponsored by the SBA, Small Business Saturday has become a holiday tradition—generating an estimated $241 billion in consumer spending for America’s small businesses since 2012.1

Small Business Saturday represents a vital shopping holiday for Main Street businesses. Today, America’s 36 million small businesses represent 99% of all businesses, employ nearly half of the country’s private-sector workforce, and generate over 40% of U.S. GDP.

“This Christmas season, we’re encouraging all Americans to Shop Small on November 28 to support local businesses that strengthen our communities by serving us every day, creating jobs, and anchoring our Main Streets,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Participating in Small Business Saturday means part of every dollar spent at a local business stays local and has a multiplier effect in your community. We’re asking families to join in on a holiday tradition that small businesses plan for all year—and that celebrates their place at the heart of Main Streets across America.”

In 2025, the estimated spending at local merchants on Small Business Saturday was $18 billion.2 A recent American Express Shop Small Impact Study found that 70% of small business owners say that this year’s holiday customer spending will impact their ability to grow in 2027. In addition, 88% of consumers indicated they are likely to shop at small businesses this holiday season, the highest level since 2012.3 For every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., 68 cents stays in the local community. 4

To learn more about SBA’s support of Small Business Saturday, visit sba.gov/Saturday.