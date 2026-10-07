Charlotte, NC – If you plan to get festive with your Halloween, Christmas, or other holiday decorations, keep your eyes open for this scam. Each year, BBB Scam Tracker receives complaints during the holiday season about false advertisements and phony promises for holiday decor.

How the scam works

You are searching online for some holiday decorations for your home or lawn. You find the perfect item through a social media ad or a search result. The photos on the website look great! The decorations are larger-than-life with incredible lights and features and, best of all, low prices.

You make your payment and wait for the decorations to arrive. However, when your package is delivered, the product is nothing like what you saw online. Instead, it’s a poorly manufactured miniature version of what you thought you bought. In many cases, you may not receive the items at all. You now don’t have a way to return the items or receive a refund.

One consumer reported the following experience on BBB Scam Tracker: “Ad was coming up on social media they were selling a Towering Skeleton with LED lights and sounds. Life-Size skeleton: Standing at an impressive 4 feet tall and spanning 7 feet wide, this life-size groundbreaker provides an authentically eerie presence to any Halloween setting. Its realistic proportions and detailed anatomy make it a standout piece that draws attention and adds realism to your decor. Perfect for creating a focal point in haunted houses, graveyard scenes, or party entrances, this life-size skeleton is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who encounter it. I received my package yesterday and it was a skeleton that was the size of a hand, in the tiniest package and probably worth .50.” This consumer reported losing $60.

How to avoid holiday décor scams

• Do your research before you buy. Before you purchase on an unfamiliar website, check out the company. Make sure they have working contact information. This should include a telephone number, email address, and, preferably, a physical address. Look on other websites for reviews of the company and reports of scams. You can always look for business ratings and customer reviews on BBB.org.

• Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Keep in mind that large decorations that involve special lights and technology are expensive and may be costly to ship, too. If you find something amazing for cheap, it could be a scam.

• Don’t make quick purchases on social media. Scam advertisers can track your buying habits from social media ads and target you with specific products they think you’ll fall for. Don’t buy anything on impulse while scrolling through your feed. Do research first to avoid getting scammed.

• Always use your credit card for online purchases. Credit card companies allow you to dispute fraudulent charges, a resource you may not have if you purchase an item with a debit or gift card. If you’re being asked to pay via wire transfer, a prepaid gift card, or a digital wallet app, it could be a scam.