Bethlehem, NC – Come help light the Bethlehem Star! Bring your family and friends to Bethlehem on Saturday, December 5, as we celebrate 50 years of a Christmas tradition! For this milestone lighting, everyone gathered under the Star will have a part in the big moment.

Saturday, December 5, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, 9379 NC Hwy 127, Bethlehem

Rain date: Monday, December 7, at 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. • Live jazz on the pavilion stage

Start the evening with the Alexander Central High School Jazz Ensemble, directed by Matt Cochran.

7:00 p.m. • Program under the Star

Hear the Alexander Central High School Chorus, directed by Michelle Sullivan. Pastor Justin Mauney will welcome guests and lead the opening prayer, and Star Lighting chair Dr. Warren Hollar will share the Star’s history and recognize those who have attended all 50 lightings.

After the reading from Matthew 2, the crowd will say “Thank you, Jesus!” together and point toward the Star as it lights up. Livia Palmer and Studio3 Music School will close the evening with “O Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” and two more Christmas songs.

While you’re here, be sure to visit the live Nativity presented by members of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. Boy Scout Troop 275 will serve hot chocolate and cookies and light bonfires, if weather permits. Attendees may also purchase one of the 50th anniversary ornaments or an ornament made from the Star that was destroyed by a tornado several years ago.

Accessible parking and parking assistance will be available. If you park in the Lowes Foods shopping center’s overflow lot, follow the path just west of O’Reilly Auto Parts to reach the event.

Whether you’re a visitor or coming back for another lighting, we’d love to see you under the Star!

Bethlehem Christmas Drive-Thru – December 11-13

The Bethlehem Christmas Drive Thru is set for the weekend of December 11-13 from 6:30-8:30 on the campus of Fellowship Advent Christian Church in the Bethlehem Community. Located on Fellowship Church Road in Taylorsville, approximately 40 scenes will be staffed by at least 60 volunteers from several churches in Bethlehem. During several years, over 2,000 people have attended the event.

Visitors will begin their journey in the Old Testament with Isaiah’s prophecy, scenes from Herod’s Temple, Mary and Martha, a census booth, a biblical village with replicas of a blacksmith shop and bakery, a live Nativity scene, and scenes after the birth. The whole experience is lit by bonfires(weather permitting) throughout the pageant.

Visitors are provided access to period costumes and allowed to walk through the scenes. Visitors may also drive their vehicles along the vehicle path to view the various scenes. Pastor Michael Bassset invites area citizens to come enjoy this special Christmas event. The program is just another example of the churches of Bethlehem pulling together to provide a special gift to visitors this Christmas season.