Newton, NC – The Newton-Conover Community Band will present its annual FREE Holiday Concert on Sunday, November 22nd at 3:00 PM in Blackburn Auditorium at Maiden High School, Maiden, NC. Come enjoy some lively Sounds of the Season ranging from Christmas favorites to Jazz variations. This is the 4th Fall performance season for the N-CCB and includes both their Concert Band and its popular Jazz Band. Dr. William Harbinson, retired Dean of the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University, will be the concert band’s guest conductor. David Hood, a community theater performer and local lawyer, will be the guest vocalist for the Jazz Band.

“There is so much more to our community band than just preparing for our public concerts,” says Ted Neely, Band Director. “It is a wonderful opportunity to come together to experience, celebrate, and simply enjoy making music as a group.” Members are not only from Catawba County, but also Burke, Caldwell, Alexander, Iredell, and Lincoln Counties.

The bands consist of players of all ages and experience levels. There are no auditions, no fees, and all concerts are always free and open to the public. The N-CCB always welcomes new members playing brass, woodwind, or percussion instruments. The bands rehearse on Sunday afternoons in the Band Room at Newton-Conover High School, Newton, NC from September through December in preparation for the Fall Concerts.

For more information on the Newton-Conover Community Band, please visit their website at nccommunityband.org, Facebook page (Newton-Conover Area Community Bands) or email newtonconovercomband@gmail.com.

About: N-CCB was founded by Jim Stocker, former Band Director at Newton-Conover High School, in 2005 as part of Newton’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and has been performing public concerts for over 20 years. The current band leaders are former high school band directors Ted Neely and Haskew Smith. This project is graciously supported by a grant from the City of Newton. The N-CCB is an associate member of Arts Culture Catawba and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Photo: Newton-Conover Community Band performs its Spring 2026 Concert at Maiden High School, Maiden, NC, March, 2026.