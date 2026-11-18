Hickory – Medicare Open Enrollment runs until December 7. This is the time each year when seniors who have Medicare coverage can make plan changes that may lower their costs. Seniors could save by evaluating eligibility for low-income subsidies, choosing the best Part D Drug Plan based on current medications and preferred pharmacy, and exploring available Medicare Advantage Plans. Counselors with the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) can provide free, unbiased information to assist seniors in selecting the best Medicare options for them. Appointments are available in Hickory, Newton, Sherrills Ford, and by phone. Call the Catawba Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 to make an appointment and for more information.

Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is a consumer information division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance that assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage, and long-term care insurance questions. They also help citizens recognize and prevent Medicare billing errors and possible fraud and abuse through the NC Senior Medicare Patrol (NCSMP) Program. SHIIP can be contacted toll-free at 1-855-408-1212.

The Catawba Council on Aging is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing a focal point for aging resources, as well as opportunities designed to extend independent living and enrich the quality of life for Catawba County’s older adults. The Council on Aging operates the West Hickory Senior Center, located at 400 17th St SW, Hickory, and partners with organizations such as libraries, recreation centers, and churches to serve senior citizens throughout Catawba County. Services provided by the Council on Aging include Medicare counseling through the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), free tax preparation through AARP Tax-Aide, a food pantry, vaccine clinics, mammogram clinics, educational programs, caregiver support, arts and crafts classes, technology classes, virtual programming, exercise classes, social activities, and volunteer opportunities.

For more information about services provided by the Council on Aging, contact them at 828-328-2269 or visit their website at www.catawbacoa.org.