Newton, NC – Catawba Valley Pride will return Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Catawba Farms, located at 1670 Southwest Blvd., Newton, NC 28658. The event is free and open to the LGBTQ+ community, allies, families and community members of all ages. Admission and parking are free.

This year’s festival will feature a full day of entertainment, local vendors, community organizations, food trucks and opportunities to connect with resources from across the Catawba Valley.

Festival guests can expect a diverse vendor area featuring local LGBTQ+ supporting businesses, artists, makers and retail vendors offering merchandise and specialty items. Nonprofit organizations and community agencies will also be on site providing information, services and resources available throughout the region.

The entertainment lineup will include drag performances, live music and other stage entertainment throughout the day. Catawba Valley Pride is designed as an all-ages event, with organizers working to create a welcoming festival atmosphere for individuals, couples, families and friends.

American Sign Language interpretation will be offered during the event, and plenty of free parking will be available at the festival site.

“Visibility still matters, and so does community,” the Catawba Valley Pride Board said. “Our theme this year is ‘PRIDE is the POWER of commUNITY,’ because that really captures what Catawba Valley Pride has become. This event gives LGBTQ+ people and their allies an opportunity to gather openly and joyfully right here at home, while also bringing together local businesses, nonprofits, volunteers, performers, families and neighbors from across our area.”

The board added that Pride is about creating connections that extend beyond a single festival.

“We believe communities become stronger when people know one another, support one another and make room for one another. On September 19, we want Catawba Farms to feel like one big community gathering where everyone who comes in the spirit of celebration and support knows they are welcome.”

Catawba Valley Pride organizers say the event is also an opportunity for attendees to discover organizations and resources they may not encounter otherwise, while giving local businesses and nonprofits a chance to directly connect with the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

At its heart, organizers say, the annual festival is about visibility, connection and celebrating the people who call the Catawba Valley home.