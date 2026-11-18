Conover, NC – The holiday spirit is coming to Conover on Dec. 1st as the community gathers for the 33rd Annual Christmas in the Park, a festive evening filled with Christmas traditions, family activities, and holiday cheer.

The celebration will feature refreshments and crafts beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by live performances at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy an evening of Christmas carols, holiday activities, and the excitement of a special visit from Santa Claus!

Families are invited to participate in a variety of seasonal activities, including writing letters to Santa, enjoying an activity hosted by the Conover Branch Library, sipping hot chocolate and cider, and gathering for the annual Christmas tree lighting and a visit with Santa after the performances.

Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy this special evening of Christmas fun!

Bring the family and join the community in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year at Conover’s 33rd Annual Christmas in the Park! Conover City Park is located at 112 2nd Ave NE, Conover, NC 28613.