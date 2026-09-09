Hickory – This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States—an event that profoundly shaped our city, our nation, and our shared history. To honor this solemn milestone, the City of Hickory invites the community to gather for a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 11, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

The remembrance ceremony will be led by Hickory Fire Marshal Stephen Craig with remarks by Rev. Dr. Anthony Freeman, Hickory Mayor Hank Guess, Congressman Pat Harrigan, Hickory Councilwoman Jill Patton, and Rev. Eric Hubanks. The program will also include special musical performances by Kyleigh Adkins and Ed Smith.

The Joint Honor Guard of the Hickory Fire and Police Departments will present the Colors, and Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 will distribute American stick flags in tribute.

The Newton Fire Department will bring its ladder truck to help display a large American flag, and the Long View Fire Department will showcase its firetruck that served with the FDNY during 9/11.

To begin the morning of remembrance, the City respectfully asks area churches to toll their bells for two minutes at 8:46 a.m., marking the moment the first plane struck the North Tower. A community-wide moment of silence will follow for those who wish to participate.

The timeline of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, is shared as part of the observance:

8:46 a.m. – American Airlines Flight 11 strikes the North Tower

9:03 a.m. – United Airlines Flight 175 strikes the South Tower

9:37 a.m. – American Airlines Flight 77 strikes the Pentagon

9:59 a.m. – South Tower collapses

10:03 a.m. – United Airlines Flight 93 crashes in Somerset County, Pennsylvania

10:28 a.m. – North Tower collapses

The Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony is open to the public and is expected to last about one hour. Attendees may use the seating available on Union Square or bring their own lawn chairs. If inclement weather occurs, the ceremony will be canceled.