Newton, NC – Carolina Caring, the community-based nonprofit healthcare provider, is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11th from 11:00am-12:00pm at the Historic Catawba County Courthouse on 30 N College Avenue, Newton, NC 28658.

This program will share stories and experiences of WWII Veterans as featured in the documentary, “The Journey Home.” The event is open to the public and free to attend.

Catawba Historical Society, Jenkins Funeral Home, and representatives from the Fred T. Foard High School Junior ROTC are partnering in this event.

For more information about Carolina Caring, its services, and its mission to provide compassionate care for patients living with serious illness, please visit the organization’s website, carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466.