Hickory – The City of Hickory Public Art Commission (PAC) will host a dedication ceremony for a newly installed public art sculpture along the OLLE Art Walk on Monday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. Community members are invited to attend.

Located on the OLLE Art Walk along Old Lenoir Road between North Hickory Market and Keever’s Key & Repair Services, the sculpture, titled “Ethereal Trinity,” is the City’s first public art installation along this developing segment of the Hickory Trail.

The sculpture was commissioned by the Public Art Commission with support from $28,000 in City funding and a $10,000 donation from a community donor.

“The installation of Ethereal Trinity in the OLLE Arts District is an exciting step forward in Hickory’s commitment to integrating art in public spaces,” said PAC Chair Dawn Tashjian. “This kinetic wind sculpture was created by North Carolina artist Lawrence Feir using welded steel. Applying skilled counterbalancing, aerodynamics, and precise metalwork, Ethereal Trinity’s shape is transformed by natural air currents, providing an ever-changing piece of art to enthrall and inspire visitors and residents for years to come. The Public Art Commission looks forward to partnering with the City of Hickory to develop more public art opportunities in this dynamic new arts district.”

Canadian-born contemporary sculptor Lawrence Feir, now based in North Carolina, has spent his career working across artistic disciplines, including silversmithing, design, and photography in the aerospace industry. After studying sculpture at Parsons School of Design and the University of Massachusetts, he transitioned fully into metalwork. For the last decade, he has specialized in large-scale kinetic sculptures installed across the United States and internationally, drawing heavily on his lifelong interest in aviation, wind behavior, and aeronautics.

Reflecting on the inspiration and design behind the sculpture, Feir described the piece this way: “Ethereal Trinity is a breathtaking kinetic sculpture crafted from stainless steel, designed to engage the viewer with its captivating play of positive and negative space. As it twists and turns in the gentle breeze, its fluid, sweeping curves dance harmoniously around a towering central axis. This dazzling movement not only catches the wind but also captures and refracts light in a mesmerizing display, creating an ever-changing visual experience that enchants and invites contemplation.”

The dedication ceremony for Ethereal Trinity is free and open to the public. A reception hosted by the Public Art Commission will immediately follow at North Hickory Market.

The OLLE Art Walk is the final segment under construction to complete the Hickory Trail along Old Lenoir Road. Once a major corridor into Hickory’s central business district, the area is now home to local boutiques, a growing arts district, and a variety of businesses. Named for the first letters of “Old” and “Lenoir,” the OLLE Arts District is one of the City’s recognized business associations. The Art Walk will feature public art, murals, and historic markers celebrating the corridor’s character and history.

The Public Art Commission advises Hickory City Council on integrating public art into community spaces and leads the development of a vibrant public art program. Hickory’s public art collection includes more than 100 artworks, including sculptures, murals, benches, and paintings.

For more information about the Public Art Commission or public art in Hickory, visit www.hickorync.gov/public-art-commission.