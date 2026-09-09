Hickory – On Thursday September 17, 2026 the Downtown Hickory Art Crawl brings artists and music to Downtown Hickory. Many artists and galleries will be displaying their creations in a walkable four city block area. There will be pottery, paintings, woodworking and much, much more. Please remember the artwork is for sale!

The Co- Kick-Off Party will begin at 5:00 pm at Full Circle Arts, located at 42-B Third Street NW and Trade Alley Art, located at 25 2nd Street NW. Maps of the Art Crawl route and the participants will be available. Make sure to pick one up so you do not miss out on any of the artists.

The Art Crawl is excited to have the Children’s Entrepreneur Market return this year. The Children’s Entrepreneur Market is a non-profit where kids run their own mini-businesses and sell products like handmade crafts, food, and games. It’s like a farmer’s market, but with kids as the vendors! They will be located under the Sails on Union Square.

The Western Piedmont Symphony will hold a Side/Show event in multiple Downtown Hickory locations. This event is FREE to the public courtesy of the City of Hickory, and will be a part of Downtown Hickory’s Art Crawl.

The Downtown Hickory Art Crawl is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and sponsored by Focus, The Chamber of Catawba County, Village Inn Pizza, Lake Hickory Realty, Taste Full Beans and Kellex.

Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm daily.

To learn more and possibly become a member, please visit our website, DowntownHickory.com, or contact us at Info@DowntownHickory.com.