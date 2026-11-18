Morganton, NC – It’s that magical time of year! Get ready for holiday events in Downtown Morganton! The following is a list of events:

Holiday Farmers Markets Sat., Nov. 21st & Sat., December 12th 10am-2pm | 111 North Green Street

Winter Carnival & Lighting of Downtown Sat., Nov. 21st at 2:30-6pm | Courthouse Square | FREE EVENT

Santa Visits, Free Carriage Rides, Ice Slide, Face Painting, & More!

Santa Claus Visits on the Courthouse Square

Every Fri. & Sat. Evening from

Sat., Nov. 21st – Sat., Dec. 19th at 5:30-8:30pm | FREE EVENT

Downtown Carriage Rides

Every Fri. & Sat. Evening from Sat., Nov. 21st – Sat., Dec. 19th

Sat., Nov 21st Operating 2:30-6pm | All Other Evenings 5:30-9pm

Tickets $5 | No Reservations

Small Business Saturday, “Who’s Got the Winning Ticket?”

Sat., Nov. 28th | 10am-2pm

Shop downtown Morganton for a chance to win! Up to $3,000 in downtown bucks given away for one day only! | FREE EVENT

Downtown Morganton Christmas Parade

Tues., Dec. 1st at 6pm

This year’s theme is MoTown Express!

For more information or events, please visit https://www.morgantonnc.gov/main-street