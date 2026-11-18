Morganton, NC – It’s that magical time of year! Get ready for holiday events in Downtown Morganton! The following is a list of events:
Holiday Farmers Markets Sat., Nov. 21st & Sat., December 12th 10am-2pm | 111 North Green Street
Winter Carnival & Lighting of Downtown Sat., Nov. 21st at 2:30-6pm | Courthouse Square | FREE EVENT
Santa Visits, Free Carriage Rides, Ice Slide, Face Painting, & More!
Santa Claus Visits on the Courthouse Square
Every Fri. & Sat. Evening from
Sat., Nov. 21st – Sat., Dec. 19th at 5:30-8:30pm | FREE EVENT
Downtown Carriage Rides
Every Fri. & Sat. Evening from Sat., Nov. 21st – Sat., Dec. 19th
Sat., Nov 21st Operating 2:30-6pm | All Other Evenings 5:30-9pm
Tickets $5 | No Reservations
Small Business Saturday, “Who’s Got the Winning Ticket?”
Sat., Nov. 28th | 10am-2pm
Shop downtown Morganton for a chance to win! Up to $3,000 in downtown bucks given away for one day only! | FREE EVENT
Downtown Morganton Christmas Parade
Tues., Dec. 1st at 6pm
This year’s theme is MoTown Express!
For more information or events, please visit https://www.morgantonnc.gov/main-street