Newton, NC – The NAACP Catawba County Branch invites churches, families, and community members to Fishing for Votes, a free fish fry and Souls to the Polls community event on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, 2583 Smyre Farm Road, Newton, NC.

The event will bring together food, fellowship, faith, and civic engagement on the first Saturday of early voting in Catawba County. The event is free of charge, and the NAACP Catawba County Branch is encouraging community members to participate in the electoral process.

Two Ways to Participate

Vote first, then eat. Polls open at 8 a.m. at the Newton Main Library. Cast your ballot, then join the community at Mt. Olin for fish and fellowship.

Eat first, then vote. Come to Mt. Olin at 11:30 a.m. for the free fish fry, then head to the Newton Main Library before polls close at 3 p.m.

Free Shuttle Service

The NAACP Catawba County Branch will operate a shuttle between Mt. Olin AME Zion Church and the Newton Main Library. The shuttle is intended to make the trip to the polls easier and more sociable and to reduce concerns about parking at the library. The NAACP Catawba County Branch emphasizes that the event is non-partisan. Community members are invited to come together for fellowship, learn about civic participation, and exercise their right to vote.

Come hungry and come ready to vote! Fish fry is FREE OF CHARGE.

For additional information, contact Jerry L. McCombs at 828-310-6918.

The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. The Catawba County Branch works to advance civil rights, civic engagement, and community participation.