Hendersonville, NC – No matter where you call home, Hendersonville invites you to spend a few days in this Blue Ridge Mountain town during Home for the Holidays. From late November through New Year’s Day, more than 100 events share the spirit of the season.

“When I’m out and about, people often recount experiences they’ve had in our town and how nice people are,” says Michelle Owens, executive director of Visit Hendersonville. “Making people feel welcome is a way of life in Hendersonville. During the holidays, those moments are even more plentiful and more meaningful.”

For those coming Home for the Holidays in Hendersonville, signature events include:

Nov. 27-29, Dec. 5-6, Christmas at Jeter Mountain Farm: This mountaintop farm opens for three weekends of fresh-cut Fraser firs, sweet treats, hot cocoa and a festive market.

Nov. 27, Holiday Tree Lighting: Downtown Hendersonville buzzes with anticipation as everyone counts down to Santa’s arrival, when he flips the switch to light up Main Street. The evening continues with live music, horse-drawn carriage rides and visits with Santa.

Nov. 27-Dec. 23, Peppermint Bear Scavenger Hunt: Peppermint Bear’s cubs are hiding in 29 downtown stores. Pick up a brochure at the Welcome Center, find at least 12 bear cubs and turn in your punched brochure for a chance to win prizes, including a giant stuffed bear.

Nov. 27-Dec. 20, “A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas”: The playhouse wraps Broadway sparkle around small-town holiday charm. Twenty-five performances of this 10th-anniversary show blend a cast of favorites with the playhouse chorus and dancers from Pat’s School of Dance.

Nov. 27-Jan. 3, Winter Wine-derland: Drive or walk through a modern, illuminated landscape featuring 6,000 lights at Marked Tree Vineyard. Taste award-winning wines and purchase bottles as gifts. Music in the Vines with the Hendersonville Symphony takes place select Saturdays.

Dec. 4, Olde Fashioned Christmas: Victorian carolers roam the sidewalks, shops extend hours, Santa visits the Historic Courthouse Plaza and carriage rides clip-clop through the lights.

Dec. 5, Nighttime Christmas Parade: Main Street provides a twinkling backdrop as bands, floats, dancers, and antique cars, trucks and tractors make way for Santa’s sleigh

Dec. 19, Holly Jolly Train Rides: Board a mini train on Main Street and see the lights in style as it chugs through town. Also, snap a photo with the holiday llamas of Ellaberry Llama Farm.

Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve Apple Rise: Hendersonville sends out 2026 as only North Carolina’s Apple Capital can — by raising a giant apple on the Historic Courthouse Plaza. Music, family fun and an early countdown make it easy for revelers of all ages to welcome 2027.

For a full schedule: https://visithendersonvillenc.org/home-for-the-holidays.