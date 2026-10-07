So far this year, 8 ½ months in, I’ve written 141 new poems. That’s a little more than what I consider a good year. Over my career I think I’ve averaged about 50 per year, but I’ve had years with as few as 20 and as many as 200. I don’t set specific goals for quantity. It seems foolish to do so. I write when things come to mind or when I see things I want to write about or when I have a reason to write. Maybe that’s a lack of discipline, but being available when those three reasons move me to the chair has been enough to keep me writing pretty regularly and ensured that whenever I’m writing it’s always about something I want to write about.

What I’ve enjoyed most about this year hasn’t been the quantity, but rather the range, the variety, the diversity in what I’ve done. The topics have been mostly familiar: nature, writing, love, politics, philosophy, aging, new observations or explorations of all the usual stuff. What has been different are the styles. Some have been familiar. I’ve written haiku, a villanelle, a ghazal, several sonnet variations, stream-of-consciousness poems, mimetic poems, organic-form poems. But I’ve also written one more like traditional ballad meter than anything I’ve ever written before, and I’ve written others that are much prosier than I usually write, and some that are more direct, even preachier, than I usually write, some of them so different from what I usually write that I’m not even sure how to judge them.

And that’s what led to the following example of one of my favorite “practices” in poetry, and one that has happened more frequently since I’ve started spending time with fellow area poet, R. Steve Martin, i.e. intertextuality, the (usually) intentional relationship of one written text to another. Of course, no poem is written in a vacuum. All poems are contributions to the conversation between the poet and the world around them. Some poems, however, intentionally join the conversation in a way that specifically relates to another text.

I wrote the poem “Witness,” primarily as a message to my students encouraging them to think for themselves, and which is, as I mentioned, so different from anything else I’ve ever written that I sent it out to several of my poet friends to see what they thought. They each shared some feedback, mostly versions of something I would say to my students and to other poets: “It’s too direct and too prosey.” And it is! Grateful for their input, I made a few changes, but the poem remained direct and prosey, unsettlingly different from my usual style. I sent each of my critiquers the revised poem, thanked them for their help, and let them know that for some reason I was growing to like its directness and prosiness, that maybe my dwindling years were making me more political or at least less careful.

Most of my colleagues left it at that. Steve, however, sent me a wonderful poem of his own in response. I thoroughly enjoy conversation with other poets, and particularly enjoy when the conversation takes the shape of poems. So, here are the two poems; Steve’s is the more poetic of the two.

Witness, by Scott Owens

Do your own research. Be thorough. Be a witness.

Tell the story as you see it based on that research.

Don’t believe the official story.

The official story will always be the story

that benefits the officials who define the official story.

History is full of official stories that have been revised

because someone else wrote unofficial stories.

Earth is at the center of the universe.

People died for saying it wasn’t.

White people went to Africa to gather slaves,

not to enslave African people.

Native Americans were savages.

We brought civilization to them.

Though they had lived here without us for 20,000 years.

While children drank lead

officials drank from bottles and said,

The water is clear.

What happened in Tulsa was a riot.

What happened in Rosewood was provoked.

What happened in Slocum was self-defense.

Hundreds were killed.

No one was ever found guilty.

George Floyd was a threat.

Breona Taylor a threat.

Tamir Rice a threat.

Eric Garner a threat.

Philando Castile

Andre Hill

Renee Good

Alex Pretti all threats.

Police fatally shot 135 unarmed

black men and women in 6 years.

Only 4 of the shooters were found guilty.

Don’t let the officials write the story for you.

The official story will always be the story

that benefits the officials who define the official story.

Do your own research. Be thorough. Be a witness.

Prompt: I think my dwindling years are making me more political or at least less careful, by R. Steve Martin

I have a hard time knowing

when I’m political

or when I’m careless

I thought I knew what the flag represents

flying on the back of a pickup truck

what common decency looks like

who wears the black hats

and who wears the white

what cruelty looks like

how to tell goblins from elves

how to stand

in the open air and argue

based on facts

like rare events that occur yearly:

five hundred-year floods

thousand-year fires

can we not agree

we pollute our planet

and polluting is bad

I pine for the days

when our president fought fascism

we didn’t attack science

and parents lined up with their children

to get their polio vaccine on a sugar cube

it was a nation working together

to solve problems

I think my dwindling years

are making me more political

or at least less careful

just after the height of the pandemic

I once told a massage therapist

I had been vaccinated against Covid

to allay his fears

out of courtesy

and to convey my respect

and he said,

“I don’t want to discuss politics.”