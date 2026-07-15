Hickory – Well known local actor Jordan Randall is making his return to the Hickory Community Theatre as the title character in The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. This satirical drama will be on stage in the Jeffers Theatre from July 31 through August 9.

Randall’s last role at HCT was in 2024 as James T in the comedy Barbecue. His performance earned him a Best Supporting Actor award from the Metrolina Theatre Association. Randall began his theatre adventures at Tweetsie Railroad in 2013, and went on to play the role of Houk in Driving Miss Daisy at the Green Room Community Theatre. In 2019 he took on the dual role of the Dauphin/Charles VII in the opera Heart of Maiden. Randall’s other notable roles at HCT include Gandalf in The Hobbit, Walter Lee in A Raisin in the Sun, and his Kay Award-winning performance as Reggie in Skeleton Crew.

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity is a comedy about a genius pro wrestler who is sick of getting paid to lose to an untalented champion. When the network turns him and his partner into ridiculous, offensive stereotypes for TV ratings, they decide to body-slam the system from the inside.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for youth and students. Tickets are available at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283. This production contains substantial coarse language and is considered suitable for ages 18 and up.

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity is produced in association with Arts Culture Catawba. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Season 77 community support is provided by the City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, Shurtape Technologies, Acuña & Acuña Dentistry, and BelleAge.