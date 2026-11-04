Hickory – The blockbuster Disney musical Frozen begins in the beautiful kingdom of Arendelle, where princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle—isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she’s desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As winter descends, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home.

Making her second appearance in the Jeffers Theatre, as Elsa, the runaway queen, is Ally Teeples. Originally from Huntington Beach, California, Teeples now resides in Charlotte and works as a Financial Operations Coordinator for Give Lively and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Fashion Merchandising from California State University-Long Beach. She’s well acquainted with royalty, having run her own princess character company for ten years. Teeples made her HCT debut as Dawn in the musical Waitress in June 2025, and received three award nominations for the role—as Best Supporting Actress in a musical from the Metrolina Theatre Association, and dual Kay Award nominations as Outstanding Newcomer and Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical. Among her other performing credits are Nadine in The Wild Party for Queen City Concerts, and Natalie in Next To Normal for Fort Mill Community Playhouse, for which Teeples earned a Metrolina Theatre Association Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Returning for her eleventh production at HCT is Jenni Canterbury as Anna. Playing a princess is nothing new to her, her first role at the theatre was Ariel in The Little Mermaid, for which she received the 2015 Kay Award for Best Actress. More awards have followed, and she holds the title for the most Kays in a single season, when she received awards for Best Actress as Molly in Peter and the Starcatcher, Best Supporting Actress as Mimi in Rent, and a Best Ensemble trophy with her castmates from Peter and the Starcatcher. Two more Ensemble awards came her way later for Exit Laughing and Lizzie. Her HCT credits also includes to directorial outings, for the smash hit Rock of Ages in 2023 and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer last Christmas, where she also served as choreographer and played the role of Hermey the Elf. Offstage, Canterbury just began a new career as a travel agent and recently became a new mom.

Performances of Frozen are Fridays and Saturdays, Nov 27-Dec 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Nov 29 & Dec 6 at 2:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students and youth 18 and under. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org, or by calling 828-328-2283.

Frozen is produced in association with Alex Lee, Inc. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Season 78 community support is provided by the City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, David and Maria Williams, Shurtape Technologies, and Acuña & Acuña Dentistry.

PHOTO: Ally Teeples plays Elsa and Jenni Canterbury plays Anna when the musical FROZEN comes to the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances run November 27-Dec 12 in the Jeffers Theatre.