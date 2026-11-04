Hickory — Great music. Good friends. Giving back.

For more than a decade, the Moose & Friends Annual Thanksgiving Show has brought the Hickory community together for an evening of live music, friendship, and generosity. This year, the beloved Thanksgiving Eve tradition returns on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at The Premier in Hickory, with 100% of ticket proceeds benefiting the Hickory Soup Kitchen.

The annual concert features an exciting lineup of regional musicians, all volunteering their time and talents to support an organization that provides essential services to individuals and families experiencing hunger and hardship throughout the Hickory area.

The Hickory Soup Kitchen plays a vital role in the community, providing meals, compassion, and support to neighbors in need. The Thanksgiving Eve show offers an opportunity for music lovers to come together and make a meaningful difference during the holiday season.

“This show has always been about more than just music,” said Andrew Moose, founder of Moose & Friends and organizer of the annual event. “It’s about bringing our friends and community together for a great night while supporting an organization that does incredible work right here in Hickory. We’re fortunate to have so many talented musicians and generous people who continue to make this tradition possible.”

The Premier is generously donating its venue for the event, and every participating musician is donating their performance. These contributions ensure that 100% of ticket proceeds go directly to the Hickory Soup Kitchen.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring nonperishable food items, which will be collected at the door to provide additional support for the organization’s mission.

Event Details

Doors Open: 6:00 PM

Performance Schedule:

6:30 PM to 7:10 PM: Emmit Otter Band

7:20 PM to 8:00 PM: North State Grass

8:15 PM to 8:55 PM: Rob Farris and the Enemy of Entropy

9:10 PM to 9:50 PM: Justin Clyde Williams’ Late for Supper

10:05 PM to 11:00 PM: Moose & Friends Super Jam

Tickets and Admission

Tickets are available online at mooseandfriendsmusic.com or at the door on the evening of the event.

Community members are encouraged to attend, invite friends and family, and bring nonperishable food donations to help support the Hickory Soup Kitchen.

With more than 10 years of music and memories behind it, the Moose & Friends Annual Thanksgiving Show continues to demonstrate the power of community, generosity, and live music to make a lasting impact.

About Moose & Friends

Formed in Hickory, North Carolina, in 2013 by Andrew Moose, Moose & Friends is a rotating collective of musicians known for its eclectic blend of Americana, classic rock, jam, jazz, and bluegrass influences.

Over the years, the group has performed throughout the region at festivals, music venues, and community events. The annual Thanksgiving benefit reflects the band’s longstanding commitment to bringing people together through music while supporting the community it calls home.