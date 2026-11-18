NOW IN THEATERS:

Bitter Christmas (** ½) The latest from Spanish director Pedro Almodovar is an interesting, if flawed, entry in the holiday film deluge that seems to arrive at this time every year. The plot revolves around two holiday centric narratives, one involving an ad agency director facing both physical and emotional crises, while the other deals with a filmmaker mining material from his own life for a project. Almodovar attempts to make some larger statements about the perils of making art from one’s own life but the film’s overlength blunts what he seems to be attempting to say. Not without some interest for fans of the filmmaker’s work.

NEW TO DISC:

Universal:

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s latest cinematic event, The Odyssey (2026), gets a physical media release in both standard and steelbook 4K and Blu Ray editions. There is some bonus material included as well.

Shrek (2001) gets yet another 4K release, this time in steelbook format.

A24:

The surprise hit from last summer, the horror entry, Backrooms (2026), receives a 4K and Blu Ray release from the label.

Arrow/Toy Robot:

The label is issuing new 4K editions of the beloved fantasy entry, Clash of the Titans (1981), featuring effects by maestro Ray Harryhausen, and the WW II actioner, The Dirty Dozen (1967). In addition to the superb packaging/transfers there is a bounty of bonus material as well.

Arrow’s sub label, Toy Robot, is issuing the Japanese action entry, Zipang (1990), in the Blu Ray format with a selection of extras.

Criterion:

The label has a new 4K edition of David Lynch’s Wild at Heart (1990), and a Blu Ray release of Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors (1965). Bonus materials vary on the separate releases.

Sony:

Steven Spielberg’s critically and financially disappointing Peter Pan sequel, Hook (1991), gets a 4K and Blu Ray upgrade for anyone interested.

Shout Factory:

The label has two 4K box set collections on tap for release this week. They are the Women in Prison Collection (1971-85) and The Chow Yun-Fat Collection (1984-1988). Bonus materials vary on each release.

Kino:

The label has another Blu Ray release in their continuing series, Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XXVIII (1941-1956). New commentaries are included.

The Blu Ray K-9 Patrol Pack (1989-2002) features all three films in the K-9 series. New commentaries are included.

The label is also issuing on Blu Ray the long-lost entry in Blaxploitation cinema, Black Chariot (1971), starring Bernie Casey, and a restoration of Lina Wertmuller’s The Seduction of Mimi (1972). New commentaries are among the bonus materials found on the releases.

Radiance Films:

The post French New Wave entry, Simone Barbes or Virtue (1980), also arrives on Blu Ray with bonus short films and visual essays.

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