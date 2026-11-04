New To Theaters, Streaming And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

The Only Living Pickpocket in New York (***) John Turturro Stars as the title character, who finds himself in heaps of trouble when he accidentally lifts the contents of a gangster’s pocket, while Simultaneously dealing with a health challenged spouse and an estranged daughter. The film features a great lead performance and garnered lots of praise when it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It’s a reasonably compelling character study, if somewhat lethargically paced effort, featuring some great supporting work from the likes of Giancarlo Esposito and Jamie Lee Curtis.

NEW TO STREAMING:

Occupational Hazard: The First Coral Reefers (2026) is a new documentary narrated by Jeff Bridges that tells the story of the origins of the late Jimmy Buffet’s legendary band. Available on all major streaming platforms.

NEW TO DISC:

Warner Brothers:

Gone with the Wind (1939) The classic adaptation of the Margaret Mitchell novel, which garnered 11 Academy Awards, gets its 4K upgrade this week with a few new featurettes and some archival ones.

The End of Oak Street (2026) Dinosaurs appear in a residential neighborhood in this fantasy entry from late last summer and now getting a physical media release. Some bonus material is included.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection (2011-2018)-The much-beloved series gets yet another 4K release with some new packaging and not much else in the way of new content. Completists may be interested in a purchase however.

Dr. Seuss Classic TV Treasures (1966-1973) is a new Blu Ray set which includes 15 of the animated TV adaptations of books originally penned by the prolific Dr. Seuss.

Warner Archive:

Sidney Lumet’s tale of POWs being pushed to the psychological and physical brink, The Hill (1965), makes its Blu Ray debut this week. Sean Connery stars along with Ian Bannen and Ossie Davis.

Alliance Entertainment:

The Amazon Prime series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power-Season 1 (2022) and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 (2024), make their 4K debut this week in separate releases.

Criterion:

Harold Ashby’s classic regarding the romance between an 18-year-old death-obsessed man and an 81-year-old concentration camp survivor, Harold and Maude (1971), makes its 4k debut this week. Previously issued bonus materials have been recycled.

The Academy Award winning animated pop culture sensation, KPop Demon Hunters (2025), comes to physical media in both the Blu Ray and 4K format. New bonus materials include a making of doc and video essays.

Shout Factory:

The romantic dramedy, The Family Man (2000), starring Nicholas Cage and Tea Leoni, makes its 4K debut this week with some new interviews included in the bonus materials.

Disney:

The label is releasing the third entry in the series, Super Troopers 3 (2026), on Blu Ray format this week.

Paramount:

New offerings from the label this week include a 4K release of M. Night Shyamalan’s worst reviewed film, The Last Airbender (2010), and 4K steelbook repackagings of White Christmas (1954) and Scrooged (1988).

Universal:

The label is reissuing in 4K format, Shrek (2001), in time for its 25th anniversary along with Superstore: The Complete Series (2015-2021).

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