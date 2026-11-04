Hickory — Olde Hickory Brewery earned a bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, hosted and presented by the Brewers Association®.

As part of the 2026 competition, craft beverages spanning 105 beer categories and five cider categories, including 131 subcategories, were carefully judged by a panel of competition judges from around the world. New for this year, the GABF competition added new categories such as Rice Lager, Hop Water, a one-time Craft-Malt category, plus two Specialty beer subcategories, in addition to three new standalone categories for Gluten-Free Styles. Winning a medal at the Great American Beer Festival competition is one of the most important designations a brewery can receive signifying brewing excellence and mastery in the quality and style accuracy of the beer or cider.

Olde Hickory Brewery was recognized in the Imperial Stout beer-style category for its Imperial Stout, brewed with honey. Olde Hickory Brewery is a 25-barrel Price Schonstrom brew house located in Hickory, NC, that prides itself in crafting small batches of beer brewed using select grains, robust hops and cultured yeast, with no additives or preservatives.

“We are very honored and pleased to have received a bronze award from the GABF for our Imperial Stout,” said Steven Lyerly, owner at Olde Hickory Brewery.

The Great American Beer Festival competition analyzed 7,267 entries over three days thanks to a panel of 225 professional judges and over 200 volunteers. The 2026 competition received entries from 1,300 breweries & cideries from 49 states, including Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“The submissions from this year’s competition continue to reflect just how far American brewing and cidermaking have come,” said Chris Williams, competition director for the Brewers Association. “The addition of multiple new styles and unique concepts like the ‘Craft Malt Beer’ and ‘Hop Water’ categories gave producers fresh ground to explore. The overarching quality presented by so many of the contenders underlines how intensive the judging process is and how competitively these contenders rise to the occasion with entries that pushed each category forward. GABF remains one of the most competitive stages in craft beer, and these winners represent the very best our industry has to offer. Congratulations to this year’s medalists.”

The awards ceremony, live streamed on The Brewing Network on Sunday, October 11, 2026, was held at Levitt Pavilion in Denver, Colorado, as part of the Great American Beer Festival Sunday session. For more information on the Great American Beer Festival competition, including a complete 2026 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.