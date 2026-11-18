Happy Valley, NC – Renowned photographer Elizabeth Matheson will exhibit photographs of Venice at the Happy Valley Filling Station in Lenoir through the end of the year.

A native of Hillsborough, NC, Elizabeth earned her BA from Sweet Briar College, VA in 1964. She began photographing in 1969 and studied with John Menapace at Penland School of Crafts in 1972.

She received a Southeastern Center for Contemporary Arts / NEA grant in 1977 and a North Carolina Arts Council Artists’ Fellowship in 1984.

One-person exhibitions of her work include Hollins University, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, the NC Museum of Art, Duke University, Greenhill Center for North Carolina Art, St. John’s Museum in Wilmington, Western Carolina University, the National Humanities Center, Gregg Museum of Art & Design at NC State University and the Craven-Allen Gallery.

Her work is in the collections of the Nasher Museum at Duke University, the Gregg Museum, the Ackland Museum at the University of North Carolina, and the NC Museum of Art, as well as in many private collections.

In 2022-23, “Uncommon,” a retrospective of Matheson’s work spanning 50 years, was shown at Cassilhaus in Chapel Hill – a home-based artist residency and exhibition program housing a significant collection of contemporary art with a primary focus on photography. It traveled to Upstairs Artspace in Tryon, NC in September, 2023.

Among her publications are books about Edenton and Hillsborough, North Carolina: To See, with poems by Michael McFee (1991); Blithe Air: Photographs of England, Wales and Ireland (1995); Quartet, Four North Carolina Photographers (with Rob Amberg, Carolina Vaughan and Jon Rosenthal, 2005); and Shell Castle, Portrait of a North Carolina House (2008). In 2004, Elizabeth was awarded the North Carolina Award for Excellence in the Arts, the state’s highest civilian honor.

The images are printed and framed as posters, and available for purchase at $400.

The Happy Valley Filling Station is located six miles north of Lenoir on Highway 268 and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 9pm. www.happyvalleyfillingstation.com