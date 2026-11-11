Hickory – Join us for the 7th Annual Downtown Hickory Cookie Crawl on Saturday, December 5, 2026 from 2 to 5pm in Downtown Hickory, NC.

Tickets go on sale Monday November 23 at 9am (two weeks before the event) and are $20 per person. The event is limited to 60 participants — this event sells out quickly every year!

Tickets are available here https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/hickory-downtown-development-association/hdda-7th-annual-cookie-crawl .

Get ready to stroll, sample, and savor your way through Downtown Hickory during the 7th Annual HDDA Cookie Crawl!

Join us for a sweet afternoon of holiday fun as participating downtown businesses hand out delicious cookies and festive treats.

Your ticket includes:

A Cookie Crawl tote bag

A map of participating locations

One sweet treat at each stop

Once you’ve purchased your ticket, bring your receipt to the HDDA booth on Union Square, December 5, from 2 to 3 pm, to receive your Cookie Crawl Passport & Map.

Come experience the joy of local shopping, holiday spirit, and — of course — cookies!

Presented by Hickory Downtown Development Association “Savor the Season — One Cookie at a Time!”

Sponsors are Weichart Realtors, Jay Brown Realtors, FOCUS Newspaper, Lake Hickory Realtors, BellaAge Hickory, The Chamber of Catawba County, Village Inn Pizza, Julie Good State Farm Insurance and Titans Counseling.