Hickory — Transformation Church invites the community to celebrate the beauty and wonder of the Christmas season at its annual Festival of Nativities, December 4–6, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM nightly.

This special Christmas celebration will feature a remarkable display of more than 125 nativity sets and pieces of nativity artwork, showcasing a variety of styles, traditions, and artistic interpretations of the birth of Jesus Christ.

A highlight of the festival will be a LIVING NATIVITY on Saturday and Sunday evenings, bringing the Christmas story to life in a meaningful and memorable way for visitors of all ages.

Guests are invited to enjoy the displays at their leisure, experience the sights and spirit of Christmas, and enjoy free refreshments throughout the evening.

The Festival of Nativities is a wonderful opportunity for families, friends, and neighbors to gather and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas.

The event is free and open to the public.

Transformation Church is located at 306 14th Street SW, Hickory, NC 28602

For additional information, contact Pastor Kyle Canerday at 828-409-4508.