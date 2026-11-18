Valdese, NC – There are several aspects of Valdese that contribute to why the town is such a highly sought after and thriving place to live. A celebrated heritage, strong sense of community, multiple artistic avenues, and a vibrant downtown are among many amenities enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. An individual who was instrumental in establishing Valdese into was it is today, is Chuck Moseley, the town’s very first Community Affairs Director.

Chuck Moseley was born in 1936 and largely grew up in North Carolina, with the exception of a few years spent in Georgia during his elementary education. He moved to Valdese in 1970 and began a position in broadcasting with WSVM Radio. His connection to Valdese and service to the town would continue to span over several decades. In 1985, he stepped into the role of the town’s very first Community Affairs Director. A significant portion of this title would involve the establishment and management of the Old Rock School. Renovations began in 1986 to transform the building into a multi-purpose facility. Chuck considers his role in the growth of the Old Rock School as one of the highlights of his career. One of the Old Rock School’s most successful programs “Bluegrass at the Rock” is largely attributed to Chuck, after the startup of “Concerts at the Rock” a series featuring various types of entertainment before ultimately finding its niche of bluegrass. The town’s community theatre nonprofit Old Colony Players also found a home in the Old Rock School, widely thanks to Chuck. In addition to recognizing their productions as a valued part of the Old Rock School history, he also respects the effort to preserve the town’s heritage through the annual outdoor drama “From This Day Forward.” Chuck served as the Community Affairs Director and manager of the Old Rock School for more than 20 years, until 2007.

Chuck’s service to Valdese did not stop with his work at the Old Rock School. He was a dedicated member of the Valdese Rotary Club for 35 years and still strives to incorporate the motto “service above self” into this daily life. Chuck also served as director of the Valdese Economic Development Investment Corporation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping small businesses grow. Describing Valdese as a “special place”, Chuck is proud of the growth, especially in regards to downtown. He took pride in being a part of the development of the merchant association and its contributions to town progress. “I’m proud to see how Valdese has stabilized itself throughout the years, both with the loss of industry and in times when a lot of other downtowns were losing businesses. Valdese has maintained its downtown.” He is also continuously impressed at how the heritage remains cherished and celebrated in town with events such as the Waldensian Festival and refers to Valdese as “one of the last pioneer towns.” Lastly, Chuck recalls how much he enjoyed his time broadcasting for the local athletics. An avid supporter of the local sports, he broadcasted many games for Valdese High School and East Burke, as well as collegiate games for Appalachian State and Gardner Webb universities.

When asked how he felt when he learned he had been selected as the 2026 Christmas Parade Grand Marshal, Chuck says, “I was shocked when I got the call. It’s hard to explain how I feel…but it feels so good to be able to give to the town for so long, and have that recognized as a positive.” Chuck also recalls fond memories of working the parade himself. “Some may not know when we first started doing the Christmas parade, it occurred on Thursday afternoons at 4:00 PM. You can imagine we got a much better turn out by doing it on Saturday mornings!” he laughs. “I remember every parade morning, I would meet Ray Fletcher at 8:30 am on Carolina Street to line up the participants. We did that for years.”

While no longer residing in Valdese, Chuck still very much considers the town his “home”. He remains a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and routinely keeps in touch with his long- time friends in the community. He is a father of four beloved children: Debbi, Alan, Deanna, and the late Karen. He looks forward to celebrating the holiday season in Valdese as the 2026 Parade Grand Marshal on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00 AM. “This is a special holiday for those who recognize the true meaning of Christmas. It’s a time to gather with those we may not get to see as often, as well as a time to simply celebrate being together in Valdese.” The town considers it a privilege to honor a man who has truly lived out “service above self” in his service to Valdese.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2026, beginning at 10 a.m. on Main Street from Church Street to Morgan Street.

Find out more about Holiday celebrations in Valdese at visitvaldese.com.