Boone, NC – The Watauga Arts Council (WAC) is excited to announce its Small Works Holiday Gift Sale, a festive fundraiser taking place Friday, December 4, from 5-8 p.m. at Betty’s Biscuits in Boone during December’s Festive First Friday.

The event will feature a collection of small, locally made artworks priced at $100 or less, offering community members an opportunity to find unique, handmade gifts for the holiday season or treat themselves to something special. With artwork expected to span a variety of two- and three-dimensional mediums, the sale will showcase the creativity of local artists while making original art accessible to a wider audience.

Every purchase supports both the participating artists and the Watauga Arts Council. Proceeds from artwork sales will be split evenly between artists and WAC, helping support local creativity and the council’s ongoing arts programming.

The Small Works Holiday Gift Sale is free to attend and open to the public. Community members are invited to stop by Betty’s Biscuits, located at 640 W. King Street in Boone, to shop local, discover original artwork, and support the arts during the holiday season.

WAC is also inviting local and regional artists to participate. Artists working in a variety of two- and three-dimensional mediums, excluding jewelry, are encouraged to submit their work for consideration. Each artist may register up to five pieces, with each artwork measuring 12 inches or less on its longest side. All submitted pieces must be priced at $20, $40, $60, $80, or $100. Artists may also donate additional pieces beyond the 5-piece limit to WAC to further support the organization’s work.

Artist registration is required, and submissions must be completed by December 1. Interested artists can contact fill out the registration form on their website, or by clicking here.

The Small Works Holiday Gift Sale offers a meaningful way to celebrate local art and give back this holiday season!

For more information about the Small Works Holiday Gift Sale and other Watauga Arts Council programs, visit the Watauga Arts Council website.

About Watauga Arts Council

The Watauga Arts Council (WAC) fosters a thriving, diverse, vibrant, creative community through arts advocacy, education, support, and inspiration. Serving professional and emerging artists, WAC facilitates and provides a structure for arts initiatives that enrich the lives of artists, residents, and visitors alike. Offering art classes for all ages, grant funding to artists and arts organizations, gallery exhibits, community groups, and special projects and events, their work enriches the lives of residents and visitors alike. Learn more and get involved through their social media and on their website.

Website: https://www.watauga-arts.org/ Facebook: @Watauga County Arts Council Instagram: @watauga_arts.