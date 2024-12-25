Hickory – The Hickory Police Department Polar Plunge for Special Olympics NC, on Feb. 15, 2025 is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to support Special Olympics NC athletes by taking a dip into frigid waters! Plungers must raise a fundraising minimum to jump to frozen glory and can raise additional funds, earning them extra incentives along the way. Find your freeze with Hickory Police Department and support Special Olympics NC!

The event will take place at Hickory Foundation YMCA is located at 701 1st St NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

Registration in person starts at 11am and the plunge is at 1pm.

Register to take the plunge today at https://shorturl.at/gVoGc