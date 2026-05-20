The Focus 2026 Summer Guide Features Local Events & Live Music! The events are sorted by community and date, and we have only included information that we could confirm. We hope that you enjoy your summer!

Asheville

Shindig on the Green, 7/11, 7/18, 7/25, 8/8, 8/15, 8/22, 8/29, Pack Square Park, Asheville Downtown. 2026 will be the 60th Season of Shindig On the Green! Bring your instruments, families, friends, lawn chairs and blankets and join us for good times at the Bascom Lamar Lunsford Stage. In 2026 Shindig on the Green, which features a stage show and informal jam sessions around the park, continues at its original location — formerly known as City County Plaza, now transformed into the new Pack Square Park. Locals and visitors alike come together downtown “along about sundown,” or at 7:00pm for those who wear a watch, until 10:00p.m. Concessions are available. Since 1967, this mountain tradition features an always-enjoyable variety of performances by Long-standing house band The Stoney Creek Boys, Bluegrass and Old-Time String Bands, Big Circle Mountain Dancers and Clog Dancers. https://folkheritage.org/asheville-events/shindig-on-the-green/

Annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands, Summer Edition, 7/16 – 7/19, Downtown Asheville’s Harrah’s Cherokee Center, 87 Haywood Street Asheville, NC; Thursday-Saturday 10:00am-5:00pm, Tickets: $12, children under 12 can enter for free. Over 100 juried artisans of the Southern Highland Craft Guild will fill both the concourse and arena levels of the venue. Visitors are invited to explore a variety of fine American craft ranging from contemporary to traditional works of clay, wood, metal, glass, fiber, natural materials, paper, leather, mixed media, and jewelry. Live demonstrations and hands-on craft education. The opportunity to shop handmade and meet the makers behind the work. Visit https://www.southernhighlandguild.org or visit craftguild.org/craftfair

99th Mountain Folk Festival, 7/30 – 8/1, The indoor performances are held at Auditorium at Asheville High School, 419 McDowell St, Asheville, NC 28803 from 7PM-10PM each evening. A different show will be presented live on stage each evening allowing you to appreciate the talent and dedication of the hundreds of musicians, dancers, and storytellers who are preserving the traditions of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. These traditions involve not only the hand-clapping, toe-tapping rhythms of Bluegrass, the style and stories of century-old ballads, the high energy of clogging, the elegance of Big Circle Mountain Smooth Dance, the fun and entertainment of storytelling, but also include an awareness of the hardships and trials that have brought us to this place and time. Advance: Adult $20; Students: $5; Children 6-12 $5; 3-night package $55. https://folkheritage.org/asheville-events/mountain-dance-and-folk-festival.

Banner Elk

Art On The Greene, 5/23-5/24, 7/4-7/5, 8/1-8/2 and 9/5-9/6, Free, Four times this summer, Art on the Greene brings original artwork in a variety of media to the green at the Historic Banner Elk School, 185 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604. 40-60 artists are scheduled to participate in every show. Each installment of Art on the Greene has a unique lineup, including local artists from the surrounding High Country, as well as artists from throughout the Southeast and beyond. Hours for Art on the Greene are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit www.BannerElk.com.

Star-Spangled Banner Elk Fourth of July, 7/4, Free, 11am – 2pm, Banner Elk’s Fourth of July celebration is a day that makes Uncle Sam proud, beginning with one of the most popular July 4th parades in North Carolina and ending with the Party in the Park and Duck Race in Tate-Evans Town Park. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and is open to all who wish to enter a vehicle, float or march. Furry friends are welcome as well. The day continues at 12 noon with the party and rubber duck race in the town park. Food vendors, old-fashioned games like egg tosses and three-legged races, and inflatables add to the fun. https://www.bannerelk.com/event/star-spangled-banner-elk-fourth-of-july/

49th Annual Woolly Worm Festival, 10/17-10/18, on the grounds of the Banner Elk Elementary School, 185 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, 28604. Since 1978, this quirky, world-famous festival has been used to predict the upcoming winter weather for the North Carolina High Country. According to legend, the 13 bands on the woolly worm (woolly bear caterpillar) represent the 13 weeks of winter. Brown bands indicate a mild week, black bands indicate a cold, snowy week. Since every woolly worm has different colors, the Woolly Worm festival holds races to determine which worm is used to make the forecast. The Woolly Worm Festival also includes about 175 craft vendors, food, live entertainment, and rides. This two-day family event annually draws more than 20,000 attendees and takes place during the traditional peak weekend for autumn leaf viewing in Banner Elk and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Saturday’s winning worm receives $1,000 and the honor of predicting the upcoming winter. Races continue on Sunday, with that day’s winner receiving $500. Tickets: $10.00 Adults, $5.00 Children 6-12, 5 and Under Free. www.woollyworm.com.

Blowing Rock

Art in the Park, 6/13, 7/25, 8/15, 9/12, 132 Park Avenue, Downtown Blowing Rock. Outdoor, downtown art shows, 10am-4pm, rain or shine, Free admission, Free parking shuttle, Blowing Rock Art in the Park celebrates six decades of shows! Enjoy fine art and handcrafts from award-winning and acclaimed artisans. Artists are jury-selected and each show features a different set of artists, curated to present a wide variety of mediums. Find gifts and works for personal collections, functional beauties like furniture and cutlery, and wearable art like handcrafted jewelry and textiles. Artists’ tents line Park Avenue right in downtown Blowing Rock. Attendees can enjoy proximity to other shopping, as well as dining options and local parks. More information at BlowingRock.com/ArtinthePark

Concert in the Park Series, 6/14, 7/19, 8/16, 9/13, Free, Blowing Rock’s Concert in the Park (Memorial Park, 1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock, NC 28605) is an annual set of free outdoor concerts at the Rotary Gazebo in Memorial Park. All concerts 1-3pm. Always on Sundays, the performances offer entertainment from a variety of musical genres. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to Memorial Park on Main Street to enjoy the music. Bring your family and friends Free parking at the American Legion, 333 Wallingford Street. Follow sidewalks alongside tennis and basketball courts to Memorial Park lawn areas. For music lineup, please visit https://blowingrock.com/concertinthepark/.

Boone

High Country Jazz Festival, 6/10 – 6/14, You’ll find jazz all over Boone during the Annual High Country Jazz Festival. From cocktail hour on the rooftop to a free concert on the lawn, visitors will be able to eat, drink, and learn surrounded by the music. The festival kicks off on Wednesday, June 10th with a performance from Grammy-winning saxophonist Miguel Zenón & Luise Perdomo. It continues with more headlining acts on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well as lectures, jazz dinners, exhibitions, and late-night jams. 2026 High Country Jazz Festival Headlining Acts: Wednesday, June 10th El Arte del Bolero: Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo; Friday, June 12th Spyro Gyra; Saturday, June 13th Wycliffe Gordon; Sunday, June 14th Emmet Cohen Trio. Tickets for individual performances are available, as is a ticket package that includes all three paid performances. The headliners will perform on the stage at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, a historic Art Deco theatre built in 1938, renovated, and restored to a 629-seat state-of-the-art performance venue, which reopened to audiences in October 2019. Other events will include a lecture at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, a free performance on the lawn at the Jones House Cultural Center in Downtown Boone, jazz brunches and lunches, and a jam session after the performances on Friday and Saturday evenings (so bring your horn! and sit in on a set). The High Country Jazz Festival benefits the community programs of the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club, the Appalachian Theatre, and the Jazz Studies Program at Appalachian State University. Please visit https://www.exploreboone.com/event/high-country-jazz-festival/26773/

Boonerang Music Festival, 6/19 – 6/21, Free, Boonerang is a free, multi-day music and arts festival held the third weekend of June in downtown Boone. Taking place on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, this festival highlights musicians and artists with connections to Boone who boomerang back home to perform on multiple concert stages. Primary concert venues are street stages on South Depot and North Depot street, as well as a lawn stage at the Jones House and indoor performances at Appalachian Theatre, both on King Street. Other highlights are local food and craft beer, a vendor market and a kids zone. Happenings surrounding Boonerang include a dance lot, international festival, silent discos and a tie dye workshop. https://www.boonerangfest.com/

Appalachian Summer Festival, 6/27 – 8/1, Boone, NC. This annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference See full schedule at www.appsummer.org. Tickets for festival events range in price & may be purchased by calling (800) 841-2787 or 828-262-4046, online at https://appsummer.appstate.edu/tickets/ or at box office Monday – Friday 10am – 5pm located at 733 Rivers Street, Boone, NC 28608.

Boone 4th of July Parade, 7/4, 604 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607, 11am. The Downtown Boone annual 4th of July parade travels east on King Street. Following the parade, the Town of Boone continues the celebration on the lawn of the Jones House Cultural Center. Arrive early to find a parking spot and breakfast. Be aware that King Street will be closing for the parade! (All downtown Boone parking is FREE on July 4th!) Head over to Clawson-Burnley Park for the fireworks display later in the evening.

Burnsville

Mount Mitchell Craft Fair 8/7 & 8/8, Free, 9am – 5pm, Burnsville, NC. For more than 60 years, Burnsville has hosted the Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair every year on the first Friday and Saturday in August. With more than 200 vendors, musicians and performers, and thousands of fairgoers, the Crafts Fair is one of the most popular summer events in the mountains. Visitors can enjoy live bluegrass and acoustic music, delicious food vendors, and a wide array of handmade arts and crafts from skilled artisans. The Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair blends mountain heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and contemporary art, making it an unforgettable event for all who attend. For schedule of events, please check the website closer to the event at www.yanceychamber.com.

Charlotte

Coca-Cola 600, 5/24 – Rev up your Memorial Day weekend with the historic 67th running of the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine! Coca-Cola 600 festivities include: Military Appreciation Activities and Performances; Brad Paisley Pre-Race Concert and Driver Appearances on Sunday, May 25. Get the Weekend Package May 22-24 for all races: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series NC Education Lottery 250 (May 22), NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Charbroil 300 (May 23), and NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 (May 24). In addition to the world-class drivers’ appearances, the festival features multiple musical acts, beer tents, and food trucks. For more details on the schedule of events and music lineups, please visit https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/.

Taste Of Charlotte, NC 6/5 – 6/7, Uptown Charlotte on Tryon St. Charlotte, Fri & Sat 11AM – 11PM, Sun 11AM – 6PM; Taste of Charlotte is a three-day food festival in Charlotte, NC. It features samples from area restaurants and various performances and activities that will surely delight the festival-goers. Enjoy delicious food while strolling the festival experiencing 3 stages of entertainment, performances and interactive tours. Admission to Taste of Charlotte is FREE. Purchase festival coins to use for restaurant samples, beverages and kid’s activities. You can purchase your coins on site at booths located throughout the festival or go contactless with the new Taste of Charlotte App! www.tasteofcharlotte.com.

Claremont

Night In The Park, 5/30, Free, 4pm-9pm at Memorial Park, Claremont, NC. Join us for an evening of community, music, food, and fun under the stars. Fireworks at 9:15pm.

Fall Night In The Park, 9/11, Free, 7pm-9pm at Memorial Park, Claremont, NC. Join us for an evening of community, music, food, and fun under the stars.

Claremont Daze, 10/2 – 10/3, Free, Memorial Park, Claremont, NC. Main Street in downtown Claremont comes alive each year during the Claremont Daze Festival, bringing families and community members together for two fun-filled days of food, live music, and fellowship. Please follow on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cityofclaremontnc for more information closer to the event.

Elkin

NC Trail Days Festival, 6/4 – 6/7, Come hike, bike, paddle, and explore during the four-day North Carolina Trail Days Festival in Elkin and Jonesville, two vibrant trail towns nestled between Stone Mountain and Pilot Mountain State Parks and linked by the scenic Yadkin River. Just a short drive from the Blue Ridge Parkway, this lively celebration features guided adventures, outdoor exhibitors, live music, art, and more. See more information and schedule at www.nctraildays.com

Forest City

Cherry Bounce Festival 6/5 & 6/6, Free, Friday 6:30pm – 10pm; Saturday 10am – 6pm. Named after moonshiner Amos Owens’ corn whiskey-based “Cherry Bounce” moonshine, the Cherry Bounce Festival features art from local and regional artists, live bluegrass/Americana music, moonshine and cherry-inspired items by local restaurants and businesses. The FREE festival kicks off on Friday night, June 5, with a concert at 7:30PM and continues on Saturday, June 6, from 10AM-6PM with art vendors, live music, food trucks and special discounts/promotions from Main Street Merchants. The Cherry Bounce Festival is held at the Forest City Pavilion on Park Square (POPS) and along historic Main Street, Forest City. www.townofforestcity.com

Hendersonville

Garden Jubilee, 5/23 & 5/24, Main Street, Hendersonville, NC, 9am – 5pm, Saturday and Sunday. More than 200 plant and craft vendors line Main Street, from Sixth Avenue to Caswell Street, transforming the historic downtown area into a seven-block garden wonderland. The two-day garden & plant extravaganza features local and regional nurseries selling thousands of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and hard-to-find plants. Crafters will offer distinctive garden art, and there will be handmade lawn furniture, jewelry, garden tools, planters, wind chimes, birdhouses, soaps and pottery. Visitors can also learn the latest techniques and tips from gardening experts located throughout the festival as well as presenting on the stage located at the Historic Courthouse. For more info. please visit www.VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/garden-jubilee

Hickory

Sails Original Music Series, 5/22, 5/29, 6/5, 6/12, 6/19, 6/26, 9/4, 9/11, 9/26, Free, The City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series, presented by Protection Products, Inc., returns to the heart of downtown Hickory this spring and fall, presenting free concerts of live original music under The Sails on the Square. Performances will begin at 7 p.m., Friday evenings in May, June, and September. Music fans will also enjoy a change of venue for a special Sails Original Music Series concert at the Samuel William Davis, Sr. Multipurpose Field in Taft Broome Park on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m., in conjunction with the Festival on the Field event. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, pack a picnic or grab food from downtown establishments, purchase beer and wine from local vendors within the Hickory Downtown Social District, and enjoy a diverse lineup of bands from regional to internationally recognized musicians. Music Lineup: May 22 – Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light; May 29 – Magnolia Boulevard; June 5 – Tyler Ramsey Trio; June 12 – Dulci; June 19 – Chatham County Line; June 26 – Pretty Little Goat; Sept 4 – Miss Tess; Sept 11 – Mellow Swells; Sept 18 – Pressing Strings; Sept 26 – N-Spire Band* *As part of the Festival on the Field event, the performance is at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Samuel William Davis, Sr. Multipurpose Field in Taft Broome Park. Vendors and food trucks start at 4 p.m. For more information, please visit www.hickorync.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.

Hickory Music Factory’s Annual Performance “Hickory Swings” 5/24, Free, 6:30pm, Downtown Hickory at the “Sails on the Square.” The outdoor event features the Hickory Jazz Orchestra and will perform big band arrangements from the great American songbook. This event was the 2009 winner of the “Best Outdoor Event for NC.” In addition, the Hickory Music Factory will pay tribute to members of the community for their years of dedication and musical contributions. So put on your dancing shoes or bring a chair and relax and enjoy the show! This is a rain or shine event. For more information or how you can support the Hickory Music Factory, please contact 828-308-5659 or visit their website: www.hickorymusicfactory.com.

All-American Food, Family & Fireworks Bash, 7/4. Celebrate Independence Day at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds! Enjoy a fun-filled evening with delicious food, a beer garden, bounce houses for the kids, and a spectacular fireworks show. Live Music All Night Long Featuring: Caleb McArthur & The Whiskey Ridge Outlaws, Sigmon Stringers, and Nick Mac & The Noise. Admission: $25 per 6-passenger vehicle • $35 for 7+ passenger vehicles. Bring your lawn chairs and celebrate with family and friends! Visit https://hickoryfair.com/

July 4th Music Festival and Firework Show, 7/4, LP Frans Stadium, 2500 Clement Blvd NW, Hickory, NC 28601; presented by Mumy Financial and New Beginnings Hickory, in celebration of America’s 250th birthday. The festival will be headlined by Jordan St. Cyr before a booming patriotic firework show lights up the sky. The live music kicks off at 5:30pm with Scout and the Saints followed by the Boys from Oak Ridge. Doors open at 4:30pm. There is no game! Seats in the lower bowl will be $30 and the upper level of seats will be $25. Proceeds from the event will go to New Beginnings Hickory. Season ticket holders can purchase discounted tickets for the event at the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office or by reaching out to John at jellison@hickorycrawdads.com. Undated ticket vouchers will not be eligible for redemption for the event. While the Crawdads baseball team will be on the road in Myrtle Beach for the holiday, fans can also celebrate early at the stadium during Americana Night on Friday, June 26th, which will also feature a post-game fireworks show. For more info, visit: www.milb.com/hickory.

Crawdads Game and Post-Game Christian Concert ft. Josh Baldwin, 7/25, 5pm; J, LP Frans Stadium, 2500 Clement Blvd NW, Hickory, NC 28601; Josh Baldwin will take the stage on Saturday, July 25th for a post-game Christian Concert, presented by the Billy Graham Library and 106.9 The Light. Baldwin is a gold-certified songwriter best known for his hit songs “Made for More,” “Evidence,” and “Stand in Your Love.” “Made for More” launched Baldwin into global fame, hitting #1 on the Billboard Christian charts and amassing over 82 million streams. He released his newest project, Full Grown Man Vol. I, last fall. Baldwin will take the stage following the Crawdads game at 5pm against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Party patios, picnics, and group tickets are currently available for the concert date. Individual tickets will be $16 while the group rate (for 20 or more) is only $14. Tickets include admission for the Crawdads game and the post-game concert.www.milb.com/hickory.

Bases & Brews, 8/8, LP Frans Stadium, 2500 Clement Blvd NW, Hickory, NC 28601; Join us Saturday, August 8th for our annual Bases and Brews event! This event includes a ticket to the game, a tasting glass, and entry into the party patios to enjoy all you can sample craft beer! Designated Drivers do not need an add on. www.milb.com/hickory.

Hickory American Legion Fair, 9/2- 9/7, 1 American Legion Ave, Newton, NC 28658. Join us for the 113th Annual Hickory Fair for lots of fun, family entertainment. Attractions are midway rides, local agricultural products and livestock exhibits, craft barn, exhibit hall with all kinds of vendors, live music, and entertainment. Visit www.hickoryfair.com for admission and updates on entertainment.

Hickory’s Oktoberfest, 10/9 -10/11, Free, Downtown Hickory, NC Hours: Friday: 5 pm to 11 pm, Food service begins at 12 Noon with the full festival opening at 5pm; Saturday: 10 am – 11 pm; Sunday: 12 Noon – 5 pm. Outdoor festival on the second weekend of October, in Hickory, North Carolina, featuring three stages of live entertainment ranging from traditional polka to rock & roll, beer gardens, Kidsfest, a juried arts and crafts show, and hundreds of food and commercial vendors. The Hickory Oktoberfest festival started in 1985, and has grown to become one of the premiere festivals in Western North Carolina. (828)322-1121. Visit Downtownhickory.com for more information on daily entertainment schedule.

Lenoir

Lenoir Downtown Cruisers – Cruise- In’s, 6/6, 7/4, 8/1, 9/5, 10/3, Free fun for the whole family. Classic and Modern cars, trucks, bikes, vans, and rat rods will fill the town. Door Prizes and drawings to end off each event. First Saturday of April, May, June, August, and September. For July, our cruise-in will be on July 18, and for October, our cruise in will be on October 24.

NC Blackberry Festival, 7/10 & 7/11, Downtown Lenoir NC; Free, The Blackberry Festival in Downtown Lenoir is an a 2 day festival that brings in upwards of 25,000 people from all over the state and is one of North Carolina’s premiere street festivals. Vendors, Live Music, Kids Zone, The World’s Largest Patchwork of Blackberry Cobbler, Blackberry eating contest, Food…and oh so much more! Check website for updates and schedules at ncblackberryfestival.com

Lincolnton

Lincolnton Alive After Five Concert Series, 5/21, 6/18, 7/16, 8/20, 9/17; 7pm; East Side of Court House-100 & 200 blocks of East Main Street, Lincolnton, NC. Join us Downtown Lincolnton for live music! There will also be food trucks! Just a few rules that we always want you to remember. 1) You MUST be 21 to drink and we ask that you drink responsibly. 2) No pets or animals are allowed at the events. 3) You CANNOT take alcohol outside of our permitted event area and there are signs to remind you of that and you CANNOT bring in any outside alcohol. Music Lineup: May 21st – Unknown artist_band; June 18th – Next Level Band Of Charlotte; July 16th – The Embers; August 20th – Blue Monday; Sept 17th – Lees Cut.

Maggie Valley

Maggie Valley Arts and Crafts Shows, 7/11 & 7/12; 9/5 & 9/6, 10/17 & 10/18, Maggie Valley Festival Grounds, 3374 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley, NC 28751, Maggie Valley’s largest gathering of artisans and crafters come together to sell their handmade treasures. Artisans from all over the Southeast will be in attendance. Chainsaw art demonstrations and lots of festival food. Seasonal items, yard art, paintings, photography, pottery, wooden bowls, furniture, jewelry, goat milk soaps and more will be featured at the event. The Maggie Valley Arts & Crafts Festivals is one of the longest running and most popular events held in Maggie Valley. Visit https://maggievalleyfestivalgrounds.com/maggie-valley-festivals-events/maggie-valley-arts-crafts-shows/

Hillbilly Jam 7/24 & 7/25, Maggie Valley Festival Grounds, 3347 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, NC 28751,Hours: 10am-10pm Daily, Hillbilly Jam features loads of entertainment, Food, Crafts, Cornhole, Car & Bike Show, TV Celebrities and Moonshiners. Meet James Hatfield, of the original Hatfields and McCoys, owner of Feudshine Spirits and Garage, Feudshine Bob will be showing up in his new ride, join in the adrenaline rush of the Hatfield and McCoy tug-of-war, don’t miss it…Spectators $10 per day / 10 & under FREE! For more information, please visit https://thehillbillyjam.com

Maiden

Maiden Jive After 5, 5/29, 6/12, 6/26, 7/10, FREE, 19 Main Ave North, Maiden, NC, Shows begin at 6:30pm. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready for a summer filled with fun, featuring music, delicious food, and vendors.

Marion

Marion Livermush Festival 6/6, 5pm-9pm, Main Street, Downtown Marion. 18th Annual Livermush Festival. Join us for a “squealin’” good time in Downtown Marion on June 6! We will have free kids’ activities, live music from Wiregrass band, craft vendors, and a hog callin’ and pig squealin’ contest, plus food vendors serving livermush dishes and other delicious items. Visit https://marionlivermushfestival.com for more information.

Marion’s Independence Day Celebration, 7/4, 6pm-10pm, Join us on July 4th for our America 250 Independence Day Celebration in Downtown Marion! 6:00 p.m. 4th of July Parade; 6:30 p.m. Street Dancing with Tanya Road Runnerz; 9:30 p.m. Fireworks. Free Inflatables for the kids, Food Vendors! Bring your folding chairs!

43rd Annual Mountain Glory Festival, 10/10, 9AM – 4PM, Marion, NC, Marion celebrates the arrival of autumn in the Blue Ridge during their annual Mountain Glory Festival. For 43 years, beautiful downtown Marion has hosted this popular celebration on the 2nd Saturday in October. Celebrate small-town life in the mountains. Visitors looking for original handicrafts will find plenty of choices shopping with three jam packed blocks, featuring over 150 craft, food, non-profit and sponsor booths of locally made arts and crafts; festival foods and pubs with local wines, mead and beers. Live music! For festival information visit www.mtngloryfestival.com.

Morganton

TGIF Summer Concerts, 5/22, 5/29, 6/5, 6/12, 6/19, 6/26, 7/10, 7/17, 7/31, Free, Courthouse Square (102 East Union), Morganton, NC, 6:00-10:00pm. Come join us under the summer stars on the newly designed courthouse square for the FREE concerts held every Friday evening in May, June and July from 6:00-10:00pm. Food and Beverage vendors will open at 6:00pm and music begins at 7:00pm. Bring your chairs and or picnic blankets and make yourselves comfortable while you let this high energy band entertain you! Our events are rain or shine. MUSIC LINEUP: Fri, May 22- Emanuel Wynter; Fri, May 29- Sidecar Honey; Fri, June 5- Tuatha Dea; Fri, June 12 – Coming Up Brass; Fri, June 19- Thomas Anthony; Fri, June 26- Soul Watt; Fri, July 10 – The Sounds of Morganton; Fri, July 17- Almost Vintage; Fri, July 24- The JJL Band; Fri, July 31- Hobo Cane. For more information, please visit: https://morgantonfest.org/tgif-concert-series/.

Historic Morganton Festival, 9/11 & 9/12, Downtown Morganton, NC. Free, The 44th Annual Morganton Festival is set for Friday, September 11th from 12:00-11:00pm and Saturday, September 12th from 9:00am-10:00pm in downtown Morganton. The festival features 2 stages with free music each evening on the Courthouse Square Stage, dancers, acrobats and theater talents on the Pepsi Stage and wonderous amazements on the Kid Zone stage. In addition to the entertainment there is fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus over a mile of arts and crafts vendors! ALL CONCERTS ARE FREE! Entrance into the festival grounds are FREE! The festival is an animal-free event and will go on rain or shine. (828)438-5252 www.morgantonfest.org.

Mount Airy

Mayberry Days, 9/21 – 9/27, Celebrating The Andy Griffith Show in Mount Airy, NC, Mayberry Days® is a festival for the whole family with activities and events for the fans who long for the days when life was simple and the sheriff didn’t carry a gun. Enjoy a bottle of pop while playing checkers, relax to music from many local bands playing the same songs that Andy grew up with and performed on The Andy Griffith Show. From the first concert to “The Emmett” golf tournament on Thursday to eating a porkchop sandwich to singing along on the last song at the Blackmon Amphitheater on Sunday evening, there is something for everyone in the family. Make plans now to attend this family-friendly festival and enjoy days filled with the Mayberry spirit. Only service animals are permitted at Surry Arts Council venues, including the Blackmon Amphitheater. Pets are not permitted. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.surryarts.org/mayberrydays/.

Newton

Music On Main, 6/11, 7/3, 9/10, 10/8, Downtown Newton, Free. Be sure to make summer Thursdays a date night or an after-work, quittin’-time night! No matter what you call it, we hope to see you at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre in Downtown Newton this summer! Roads will close at 5:00 p.m. Food Trucks will open for business at 5:00 p.m. The band will start at 6:00 p.m. and continue until 8:30 p.m. No outside alcohol or coolers will be permitted during the event, but beer will be available for purchase on N. Main starting at 5 p.m. Please note that wristbands will be used for age verification and will be required for alcohol purchases at the beer tent starting at 5 p.m. The Newton Social District will be in observance of purchases of beer and wine at several Downtown Newton beverage providers. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, or something comfy to sit on for the show! It’s also recommended to bring sunscreen and sunglasses — the sun sets directly behind the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre! Summer 2026 Lineup: June 11- Bourbon Sons; July 3- The Frank Love Orchestra; September 10- Love Tribe; October 8- Night Moves. Check weather updates on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/newtondowntown or visit https://www.downtownnewton.org.

137th Annual Soldiers Reunion, 8/15-8/20, Downtown Newton, Free. The Soldiers Reunion is an annual patriotic event held in Historic Downtown Newton during the month of August. All of these events are meant to give the community of Catawba County and the surrounding area, the opportunity to show their gratitude and appreciation to the brave and honorable men and women of the armed forces. Events range from cars on display, to nightly concerts, to a parade to wrap the whole event up, but let us not forget about the craft and food vendors set up every night. All events are family-friendly and fun-filled to keep everybody entertained. Please visit https://www.soldiersreunion.org/ for schedules!

Statesville

Piedmont HealthCare’s Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series, 6/5, 8/7, 9/4, 10/2, The popular Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series offers FREE entertainment to residents, neighbors, and visitors in Downtown Statesville May through September and features music genres of all styles. The concerts are held in Downtown Statesville on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6 –8:30 pm. Beer, wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase beginning at 5pm. Bring your chairs and enjoy a night of music. No dogs, pets, coolers, outside beverages or containers are allowed. For music lineup visit https://www.svlfridayafterfive.com/friday-after-5-2026-lineup/

Taylorsville

Alexander County’s 2026 Summer Concert Series, 6/6, 7/18, 8/22, 9/19, 7:00 p.m., Free, Alexander County Courthouse Park, 101 West Main Avenue in Taylorsville, NC. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the 2026 Alexander County Summer Concert Series. Food trucks will be on-site for each concert. No dogs, coolers, or tents are allowed. All park rules and regulations apply. Music Lineup: June 6 -Harvest Moon; July 18 – The Extraordinaires; August 22 – Play It Again; Sept 20 – All My Rowdy Friends. Visit website at https://alexandercountync.gov/concerts/

Valdese

Valdese Family Friday Nights Concert Series, 6/5, 6/12, 6/19, 6/26, 7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24, 7/31, 8/7, 8/8, Concerts are held at Temple Field at 400 Main Street West Valdese, NC 28690. Get ready for an unforgettable Summer in Valdese! The Annual Independence Day Celebration and the 48th Annual Waldensian Festival will be held in conjunction with the series. Concerts are FREE to the public will take place on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School from 7-10 pm, with the exception of the Independence Day and Festival celebrations, which will take place on Main Street. Concert attendees are encouraged to bring a chair, a blanket, and a friend and enjoy the live music, great eats, and lawn games. Season Lineup: 6/5 Dirty Grass Soul; 6/12 Syncrotonic Swag; 6/19 Night Move Band; 6/26 Gotcha Groove; 7/4 The Tonez (Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks on Main Street); 7/10 Garrett Huffman Band; 7/17 Chasing Phoenix; 7/24 Shakedown; 7/31 Smitty & The Jumpstarters; 8/7 Southside Station (WALDENSIAN FESTIVAL – MAIN STREET); 8/8 Cassette Rewind (WALDENSIAN FESTIVAL – MAIN STREET – SEASON FINALE). For more information about the Family Friday Night Summer Concert series or a full event calendar for Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.