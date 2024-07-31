Calling all motorcycle enthusiasts, art lovers, and families! Join Hickory Museum of Art for a fun-filled experience you won’t forget! Hickory Museum of Art and Twisted Covenant MSC invite you to a day filled with motorcycles, art, music, food, and fun activities for children. Explore our galleries, enter a bike into the show, relax to tunes on the lawn from Soul Watt, and enjoy some delicious food from HKY Smoking & Catering and cool, refreshing ice cream treats from Monster Ice Cream.

Hickory Museum of Art is holding a Poker Run on Saturday, August 3. Registration: 10-11 AM. First Bike Out at 11 AM. Prizes for the First 25 Bikes Registered.

A poker run is an event where participants visit five checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each location. The object is to have the best poker hand (or worst) at the end of the run. Having the best hand and winning is purely a matter of chance. All motorcycles and cars are welcome!

Proceeds benefit the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County.