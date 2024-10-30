Hickory – Adult Children of Aging Parents (ACAP) of Hickory/Foothills invites you to explore the latest technology to enhance safety and engagement for older adults. Our program highlights cutting-edge biomedical devices, home automation, and assistive technology to enhance safety and engagement. Learn to choose the right technology and evaluate in-home or community support services, ensuring peace of mind for families.

ACAP Presents Today’s Technology: Keeping Loved Ones Safe and Engaged, November 14, from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm at Catawba County Library, Main Branch, located at 115 West C. Street, Newton, NC 28658. Our presenter will be Chanda Platania, Digital Services Librarian, Catawba County Library System.

Please RSVP here: https://www.acapcommunity.org/event/todays-technology-keeping-loved-ones-safe-and-engaged-2/

About ACAP Hickory/Foothills

As the first community-based ACAP program, our chapter launched due to strong local interest in caregiver support.

We offer free monthly educational programs, an annual conference, and a range of resources tailored to caregivers in the Hickory/Foothills region. Our programs cover everything from using local healthcare resources and understanding North Carolina’s legal issues to effective financial planning for you and your aging parent.

Backed by senior services professionals, ACAP Hickory/Foothills builds a sense of community and shared experiences, helping both caregivers and their aging parents.

Join us to gain the insight, knowledge, and support you need in your caregiving journey!