Caldwell County, NC – Advance care planning is called by some, “the greatest gift that someone can give a loved one.”

Every day, people make dozens of decisions for themselves, and their friends and family learn these preferences over time – someone’s favorite color, favorite thing to eat, etc. Yet when it comes to some of the most important choices someone makes for themselves —choices about health care — few, if any, of their friends and family can say for sure what those wishes are.

The goal of advance care planning is for someone to live well, in a way that is meaningful to them, for as long as you live.

If someone becomes unable to make their own decisions, and their wishes are not formally recorded, a physician will consult someone close to their patient about their care. They will rely on this person to try to guess the patient’s wishes. These questions are best considered, decided and communicated to others in advance, long before there is a health crisis or illness.

AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, offers Advance Care Planning workshops at no cost to the community on the second Thursday of each month at the Caldwell County Senior Center. During these workshops, AMOREM professionals guide people through advance care planning, assist them with arranging their documents and provide a notary to sign on any official documentation.

The next workshop will be held on Jan. 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. at the Caldwell County Senior Center.

There is no cost to the community, but registration is required to attend the workshops. For more information about these workshops, please visit www.amoremsupport.org/about/events-happenings. To register, please call the Caldwell County Senior Center at 828.758.2883.