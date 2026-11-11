Alexander County, NC – The Alexander County America 250 Committee invites the public to a special America 250 event on Saturday, November 14, at 3:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church. The afternoon will feature a history lecture, “The Impact of Veterans and Early Settlers on Alexander County,” by Dr. Warren Hollar, along with patriotic music by The Barnes Family and the Third Creek Baptist Church Praise Team.

Dr. Hollar, a retired school administrator and university professor, Bethlehem resident, and longtime newspaper and magazine columnist, will provide a historical overview of how early settlers and local veterans helped shape Alexander County and contributed to the nation’s history.

An active member of numerous clubs, committees, and community organizations dedicated to improving Alexander County, Dr. Hollar has written more than 300 historical and special-interest articles for national and state magazines and newspapers. He is also nearing completion of a book exploring the history, culture, and human-interest stories of the Catawba Valley, with special emphasis on the Bethlehem community.

The presentation will begin by exploring how early visitors, including Hernando de Soto and Daniel Boone, shaped the region’s history. Dr. Hollar will then share a series of short vignettes highlighting the service, bravery, and sacrifices of Alexander County veterans and their families.

Through these personal stories, attendees will learn about residents who served during pivotal periods in American history, including the Revolutionary War, Civil War, Custer’s Last Stand, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and the Cold War. The presentation will also explore veterans’ experiences in the years following World War II and the impact of their service.

Special patriotic music will be provided by The Barnes Family and the Third Creek Baptist Church Praise Team.

Additional participants will include Alexander County Commissioner Josh Lail, local attorney Daryl Davidson, the Alexander Central High School JROTC, Pastor Dean Chambers of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Pastor Justin Mauney of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, and commanders of the county’s three veteran posts.

Refreshments will be served following the program. The event is free and open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to attend.

The Alexander County America 250 Committee includes Commissioner Larry Yoder, Helen Chestnut, Nancy Coley, Betty Long, Tamara Odom, and Lisa Lowe.

America 250 NC programs in Alexander County are sponsored by Taylorsville Savings Bank, Duke Energy, The Taylorsville Times, and the NCDAR Carolina Emerald Chapter.

The event is presented in partnership with the Alexander County Historic Preservation Commission.

For information about upcoming Alexander County America 250 events, visit visitalexandernc.com/calendar.