Hickory – This is the final weekend of performances for the hit Broadway musical ANASTASIA at the Hickory Community Theatre.

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office of by phone at 828-328-2283.

ANASTASIA is suitable for all audiences but parents are advised to visit the show’s website, anastasiathemusical.com for more information.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. ANASTASIA is produced by Catawba Valley Health System. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: (from left) Eric Seale, Joy McManus-Rodgers, Allison Andrews, Zoe Sigmon, Elijah Miller, Mollie Johns, Matthew Miller, Allie Matthews, Angelina Bassi, Justin Wilson, Lucy Weaver, Sarah Deutsch, Harley Buff, Joey Moray and Hollie Armstrong in ANASTASIA. , the new Broadway musical now on stage at the Hickory Community Theatre. Final performances are this weekend, December 14-16 in the Jeffers Theatre. Photo by Ken Burns.