Newton, NC – As summer winds down and families prepare for the back-to-school season, The Corner Table is gearing up for its much-anticipated Parade of Cans Food Drive. This annual event, running throughout August, aims to support the organization’s vital feeding programs by collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations.

The Parade of Cans is a crucial initiative for The Corner Table, addressing the seasonal increase in demand at their Community Kitchen while combating a typical decline in donations over the summer months. This drive helps replenish the kitchen’s stock and prepare for the new school year, ensuring their programs can continue to serve local men, women, and children in need.

This year’s event includes a competitive element where participants vie for the prestigious “Canned Trophy.” Three distinct awards will be presented to the winners at their establishments in September.

The awards are:

Parade of Cans 2024 Overall “Can”pion: Awarded to the organization that collects the highest total weight of food.

Parade of Cans Community Kitchen “Can”pion: Recognizes the organization that donates the most food specifically for the Community Kitchen.

Parade of Cans Lewis Setzer Backpack Champion: Given to the organization that contributes the most food specifically for the Backpack Program.

All participating organizations will receive a certificate in recognition of their support.

The Parade of Cans runs from August 1st to August 31st, with all donations requested to be submitted by the first week of September. Donations can be dropped off during regular business hours or scheduled for pick-up.