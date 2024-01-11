Newton, NC – The Green Room Community Theatre announces auditions for Murder On The Orient Express. Auditions will be held on January 21 & 22, 2024 at 7 pm. You only need to attend one night of auditions. The director of the show is Christian Underwood. The show is being produced by Cargo Transporters, Ken Wilkinson, and Allen Wood.

Murder On The Orient Express is a classic mystery written by Agatha Christie and adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer–in case he or she decides to strike again.

There are roles available for 5 men and 5 women ages 16 and older. For a detailed character breakdown visit https://www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/23-24-auditions/. Nothing needs to be prepared ahead of time for this audition. It will consist of cold reads from the script.

You must be available for all performances which are scheduled for March 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 2024 and a Producer’s night to be scheduled. Please bring your list of rehearsal conflicts with you. You MUST be able to attend all of tech week (the week before the show opens) unless in rare emergency cases an exception is approved before being cast by the director. All ethnicities are welcome.

All auditions will be held at the Old Post Office Playhouse, located at 10 South Main Avenue, Newton, NC 28658. Please enter at the lower-level door at the back of the building (on South Ashe Avenue). PLEASE DO NOT PARK IN THE SOUTH SQUARE PARKING LOT OR YOU WILL BE TOWED. There is plenty of street parking near the theatre.

Mark your calendars and plan to come and have some fun at auditions! If you have any questions, please call The Green Room Community Theatre at (828) 464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.