Hickory – Hickory’s Oktoberfest 2024 is now accepting applications for Arts and Crafts vendors. Celebrating its 37th year, this annual festival will be held October 11, 12, and 13, 2024 in Downtown Hickory NC. With estimated attendance of 100,000 for the three day event, the potential for sales is extremely high!

Hickory’s Oktoberfest is an outdoor festival held annually on the second weekend in October. It features three stages of live entertainment ranging from traditional polka to rock & roll, beer gardens, an arts and crafts show, and hundreds of food and commercial vendors.

Oktoberfest’s Arts and Crafts area includes paintings, sculpture, pottery, handmade swings, candles, jewelry, photography and more. Booth spaces are 10 x 10 and limited to one craftsperson per booth. Registration will be accepted until August 18, 2023. Booth fees are $100.00 for all three days with electricity available. Applications and guidelines are available on line at https://downtownhickory.com/oktoberfest/vendors/.

Other vendors include commercial businesses and nonprofit organizations. Applications for Commercial and Non-Profit vendors are available online at https://downtownhickory.com/oktoberfest/vendors/. Food vendors are by invitation only.

For more information on Oktoberfest 2024, applications and guidelines or sponsorship information please call 828 322 1121 or visit the website www.hickoryoktoberfest.com and click on vendor applications or email [email protected].