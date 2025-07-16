Hickory – Grab your flip-flops and shagging shoes and join us on August 14, 2025 from 6 to 8 pm for a night of classic beach music and BINGO fun!

Cost is $5.00 a card and four games will be called. There will be first, second and third prizes.

This event is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and sponsored by Morgan Law PLLC, Focus Newspaper, Cowa-Saka and Frothy Rooster.

Bring the whole family and enjoy an evening of fun in the heart of downtown!

Rain date is Thursday, August 21.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, non-profit 501(c)6, member organization with a volunteer Board of Directors representing a broad cross-section of property owners, business owners, and citizens-at-large.

HDDA is a member of the North Carolina Main Street program with the purpose of stimulating economic development and community improvement within the context of historic preservation. HDDA addresses issues in areas of physical design, promotion and events, and business development within the boundaries of the downtown commercial district.

To learn more and possibly become a member, please visit our website, DowntownHickory.com, or contact us at Info@DowntownHickory.com.