Hickory – The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the annual Bike Safety Rodeo with Hickory Police Department on Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hickory Elks Lodge in downtown Hickory.

The Bike Rodeo is a free, family-friendly event where individuals can try out a bike safety skills course, play bicycle games, and have personal bikes safety-tested by Hickory police officers on-site.

Additional partners include the Hickory Velo Club and Hickory Elks Lodge 1654.

The Hickory Elks Lodge is located at 356 Main Avenue NW in Hickory.

For more information, contact Lisa Miller at ammiller@hickorync.gov.