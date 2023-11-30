Lincolnton, NC – Boger City United Methodist Men will be meeting on Thursday, December 14th @ 6:30 P.M. at their church, located at 2320 East Main Street in Lincolnton for fellowship. They will reviewing their mission statement, and planning their calendar for next year. No meal will be served.

Staring in January, BCUMC Men will be meeting the 2nd Thursday nights @ 6:30 P.M. at Brookwood Café , 220 Providence Mill Road in Maiden for a Dutch treat meal and fellowship in their private meeting room. All United Methodist Men are welcome to attend.