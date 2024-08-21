Buckeyes Trying To Buy A National Title

When the Name Image Likeness era found its way into collegiate sports over the past couple of years, it was thought all it would do is legitimize paying players.

In case you didn’t know it, NIL refers to the rights of college athletes to control and profit from their name, image and likeness.

In the past, these rights were restricted by the NCAA. But policy and legal changes allow athletes to monetize their personal brand and endorsements while participating in college sports.

In other words, schools do not have to pay athletes under the table. Now the cash is on top of the table.

And the school needing the biggest table is Ohio State. The Buckeyes are paying their football players a combined $21 million. That bankroll is the most in the country. Yes, Ohio State is trying to buy a championship.

I just had a thought. I wonder how a team’s linebacker is going to feel when he looks across the locker room and sees teammates with less skill making way more money than he is because they play a certain position? Like the quarterback for instance.

I also wonder how assistant coaches are going to feel knowing multiple players he is coaching make more money than he does? Not only that. The assistants are coaching while massaging egos while a payroll hierarchy is obvious. I can hear players now complaining of not making enough cash.

Here is another other thought of mine.

NIL cash will likely be more than a later round NFL draft pick can earn. This will lead to players staying in college longer. This will have players staying in school to improve his future draft stock with one more big year at the college level.

Back to Ohio State. This fall’s roster is loaded with proven players. Upwards of a dozen players bypassed the NFL Draft to stay in Columbus another year. You know they will get big chunks of that 21 million. Many top players from other schools transferred to Ohio State.

Keep all that in mind this Fall when the games begin. It is not even close to a fair battle for a national title.