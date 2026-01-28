Hickory – The Chancel Choir of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will sing Choral Evensong for Candlemas, the Feast of the Presentation of our Lord, on Sunday, February 1, at 5:00 p.m.

Evensong is a beautiful and much-loved part of the Anglican tradition of music and worship, with its roots in the Medieval practice of singing prayers and hymns at set times of the day. The Rev. Jonathan Stepp, Priest in Charge at St. Alban’s, said “the peaceful beauty of Evensong carries within it a deep connection to the spiritual life alongside a deep connection to the history of Christian worship. When a choir leads Evensong, those elements are enhanced in a way that can be wonderfully inspiring.” Candlemas takes place every year on Feb. 2 and falls 40 days after Christmas. It celebrates the occasion when the infant Jesus was presented in the Temple (Luke 2:22-40) and has been known as “Candlemas” because historically people would bring their candles to church that day to have them blessed.

St. Alban’s is located at 130 39th Ave Pl, NW, Hickory, NC. You can visit our website at www.stalbansparish.org.