Newton, NC — If you have visited the Carolina Caring Catawba Valley Hospice House on Robinson Road this month, you might have been greeted by a shining surprise: 1200 luminaries burning bright for the 5th Annual Light up A Life Celebration.

Each November, Carolina Caring Foundation hosts a Light Up A Life Fundraiser where donors can purchase luminaries in honor or memory of their loved ones.

This year, luminaries were on display for ten nights, making this the longest Light Up A Life ceremony to date.

The special celebration launched with a “Scattering Joy” Ceremony on December 10th, encouraging guests to come view the luminaries, take a moment for reflection, and share warm memories of their loved ones. Coffee, cookies, and cocoa were donated for guests to enjoy. Approximately 45 people attended the “Scattering Joy” Ceremony despite the rainy weather. It was a delightful night of socialization and reconnection.

“For me, [I enjoyed] getting to meet a bereaved client who lives out of state,” said Annette Walker, Director of Grief Support Services, Carolina Caring. “This client and I have talked on the phone several times since the passing of their dad…it was great to make this in-person connection.”

“Everyone seemed genuinely happy to gather together and share stories and memories,” said Andrea Haas, Bereavement Counselor, Carolina Caring. “It really seemed to mean a lot to the families to have a place to remember their loved ones.”

Haas and Walker also supported visitors that evening with special resources on grief, healing, and how to make the most of the holidays.

If you would like to view the full list of honorees and memorials, please visit carolinacaring.org/lights. To learn more about Carolina Caring and our commitment to providing excellent hospice and palliative care, please visit our website, www.carolinacaring.org.

ABOUT CAROLINA CARING

Founded in 1979, Carolina Caring is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care, and grief counseling. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information about the organization and its mission, please call (828) 466-0466 or visit www.carolinacaring.org.