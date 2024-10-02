Hickory – The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley (LWVCV) announces a Candidate Forum on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, from 6:30 PM-8:00 PM in the Workforce Solutions Complex at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.

The forum is sponsored by the LWVCV, in collaboration with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Xi Phi Omega Chapter. These events are free and open to the public.

All candidates for Catawba County Board of Education in the November 5 General Election have been invited to participate in the October 8 forum. The full list of candidates is available on the county Board of Elections website: (https://catawbacountync.gov/site/assets/files/9691/candidates_nov2024.pdf).

The format for the forum is question-and-answer and will be moderated by Hickory Daily Record editor Eric Millsaps. Written questions will be solicited from the audience.

The Candidate Forum will be livestreamed on the LWVCV Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LeagueofWomenVotersofCatawbaValley) and the LWVCV website (http://lwvcv.org/)

NOTE: The Catawba County Commissioners Candidate Forum that had been scheduled for Sat., October 12, has been cancelled.