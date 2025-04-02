Catawba County, NC – The Catawba Valley Paralegal Association (CVPA) will be hosting a seminar entitled Wage and Hour Update – Recent Developments and a Look Ahead, presented by Joshua R. Adams, a principal in the Charlotte office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Mr. Adams represents employers in a broad range of employment litigation in state, federal, and administrative courts. His presentation will include an introduction to Wage and Hour law, recent changes from the U. S. Department of Labor and the Supreme Court, and a prospective look at the implications of expanded wage transparency requirements in North Carolina.

The presentation will be held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 6:00 PM via Zoom. To sign up for the presentation, please send a request to [email protected]. The presentation is one hour in length. The program is open to the general public and there is no fee for the general public to attend.

Certified paralegals who are not CVPA members and wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee.

CVPA is a non-profit organization which encourages ethical and professional conduct within the paralegal profession, and promotes paralegal careers in Catawba and all surrounding counties. CVPA furthers education and quality fellowship among its members and guests through CPEs, regular meetings, networking and social events, and furthers the paralegal profession through its participation in community service projects. Membership in CVPA is open to paralegals, legal assistants, legal secretaries, students enrolled in paralegal programs, paralegal educators, employees of judicial entities, and other recognized legal agencies.

For more information, find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CatawbaValleyParalegalAssociation/

Or visit our website: https://www.catawbavalleyparalegalassoc.org