Hickory – The Catawba Valley Paralegal Association (CVPA) will be hosting a seminar entitled Administering Medicaid Estates. Presented by Laurie Hayden, NCCP of Patrick Harper & Dixon L.L.P. The program will cover the basics of Medicaid for individuals in nursing home care, the estate administration process and how to successfully work with Medicaid estate recovery.

The presentation will be held at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory, NC, Room WW123 on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 6:00 PM. The presentation is one hour in length. The program is open to the general public and there is no fee for the general public to attend.

Certified paralegals who are not CVPA members and wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee.

For more information, check out our website: https://www.catawbavalleyparalegalassoc.org/