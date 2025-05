Hickory – The City of Hickory is still selling mulch. Starting May 30, single ground mulch will only be available on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 310 Cloninger Mill Road NE. The mulch is made from brush collected year-round and costs $25 per 3-yard scoop (about a full-size pickup truckload).

For more details, call the Hickory Public Works Department at 828-323-7500.