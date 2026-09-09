Hickory – The City of Hickory will host the annual Kidfest on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kiwanis Park.

Kids of all ages are invited to this free day of play.

Families can make crafts, play games, get faces painted, and stop by vendor booths. Free food and drinks will be available while supplies last.

This event is sponsored by The Salvation Army of Hickory and Taylorsville Savings Bank.

Kiwanis Park is located at 805 Sixth Street SE in Hickory.

For more information, contact Austin Cheek at 828-322-7046, ext. 7995.