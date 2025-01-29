Hickory – The City of Hickory Community Relations Council (CRC) is currently accepting applications for the 2025 Human Relations Awards.

The annual Human Relations Awards are designed to recognize any individual, youth, organization, or business that has gone above and beyond in promoting good human relations in the City of Hickory.

“In a tapestry woven with diverse threads, the strength of our community lies in the positive relationships we nurture. Embracing diversity and fostering inclusion aren’t merely acts of goodwill; they are the foundations of a thriving, resilient society,” said Phyllis Michaux, chair of the CRC.

“Our annual awards program honors those exceptional individuals and groups who champion diversity, inclusion, and positive human relations, paving the way for a future where everyone feels valued and connected.”

The community is encouraged to nominate individuals or organizations that support the CRC’s mission and excel in promoting positive human relations in the City of Hickory and beyond. Nominees need to be currently involved in promoting human relations within the City of Hickory.

Nominee applications can be found on the CRC’s webpage on the City’s website, www.hickorync.gov/community-relations-council. Completed applications are due to the Hickory CRC by Friday, Feb. 28.

Completed nomination forms should be sent to:

ATTN: Captain Philip Demas

347 2nd Ave SW

Hickory, NC 28602

[email protected]

The winners will be announced and recognized at the Community Relations Council’s annual Multicultural Festival at Union Square on Saturday, April 26.

For more information about the Community Relations Council or the Human Relations Awards, please contact staff liaison Captain Philip Demas at the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2608 or [email protected].