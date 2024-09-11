Conover NC -We are pleased to announce the Conover Cruz’n Car Show for a Cause is coming back to Conover City Park on Saturday, September 28 The park has space to host 200+ cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Conover Cruz’n Car Show for a Cause is a family-friendly fundraising event being presented by Conover Community Partners.

Spectators FREE!

Show cars $20 at the gate! Line up at 9am Gates open at 10am.

All Makes and Models are Welcome!

Proceeds raised from car entry fees and sponsorships are being donated to Children’s Advocacy of Catawba County to raise much-needed funds for their programs.

Awarded Classes:

Best Ford, Best Chevy, Best Mopar, Best Import, Best 4X4, Best Motorcycle, Best Rat Rod, Best Mini, Best Lowrider, Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Kids Car, Top 20

Door prizes and more!

50/50

Music all Day! DJ Boddy will be playing your favorite tunes from the 50s to today!

11am: Beer Garden By 1877 Pub and Grub Bring your chairs early to set up at the Amphitheater!

4pm: Live music from Lost Wages

The Cruz’n will feature craft vendors, Custom Off-Road and Hot Rod shop booths.

We hope to see a wide variety of car, truck, and motorcycle enthusiasts spread out over Conover City Park. The park is just minutes from I-40 exit 130, and steps away from quaint downtown shops and restaurants.

Get your custom car shop noticed!

We offer Sponsorship packages to help showcase your skilled automotive products and services. For Sponsorship opportunities and questions contact, Mark. at [email protected] or 828-850-9160.

Don’t forget to take a short stroll to Downtown Conover and see the shops.

If you would like to donate to the fundraising for this event, please visit the link below and leave a description of what the donation is for at checkout. https://shorturl.at/3dAYC

Conover City Park is located at 361 5th Ave SE, Conover, NC 28613.